DPA Microphones Names Evan MacKenzie New Marketing & Communications Manager, United States

LONGMONT, CO, APRIL 12, 2017 - DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality miniature microphone solutions for professional audio applications, is pleased to announce that Evan MacKenzie has joined the team as the new Marketing and Communications Manager for the United States.

In his new role, MacKenzie will be strategically planning all aspects of marketing and communications for new and existing product lines. His responsibilities will include branding execution, augmenting marketing collateral for the region, media planning and buying, event planning and artist relations.

"DPA is one of the rare companies in our industry that has always put attentive focus on the end user experience using the highest quality materials, forward thinking technology and precise, uncompromising workmanship," says MacKenzie. "DPA is an authentic demonstration of what a 21st century brand can and should be in this era of instant and multiple customer touch points. I am grateful and inspired to be chosen to join the DPA team."

MacKenzie is accustomed to providing marketing and communications development and support for companies in the pro audio industry. He previously held marketing positions with QSC Audio, Allen & Heath, KRK and Cerwin Vega working closely with the engineering, product development, sales and creative departments to increase corporate revenue and implement branding strategies. MacKenzie began his career on the ad agency side producing branding for advertising campaigns for JBL Pro, Samick, Knabe and multiple Procter & Gamble brands.

"We're excited to welcome Evan and look forward to putting his many years of experience in the pro audio industry to work for DPA," says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, USA for DPA Microphones. "His knowledge of branding and communications will help us continue to grow our presence in the United States."

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com