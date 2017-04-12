TMD partners with Hannu Pro to deliver comprehensive archive and preservation solutions

Aylesbury, UK – 12 April 2017: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has formed a strategic partnership with Hannu Pro, one of Europe’s leading systems integration companies. Based in Riga, Latvia and with a presence in Europe and the Middle East as well as the Baltic region, Hannu Pro has more than 25 years’ experience in building media systems from acquisition to transmission.

Using TMD’s powerful Mediaflex-UMS platform and range of media service applications, the partnership can design and deliver flexible, configurable, and scalable solutions for archive, asset and workflow management. The two companies are already collaborating on a highly prestigious archive solution in the Middle East. This large-scale project is being developed with Jordanian company Al Waseet, and will be installed in the country later in 2017.

“We know from talking to archivists and broadcasters around the world that the trend is towards scalable, and flexible software-defined workflow solutions,” said Carlton Smith, CEO, TMD. “The partnership with Hannu Pro extends that philosophy into a one-stop-shop. So a user might choose some of our media service applications such as Paragon for archiving or Guardian for collections management – and Hannu Pro can build the necessary hardware like ingest devices and storage systems around it. It is a perfect solution for a real, global need.”

Kalvis Baumanis, managing director of Hannu Pro, added “Our wealth of experience and proven success allows us to serve as a trusted bridge between vendors and clients, delivering innovative integrated solutions and ensuring their smooth implementation and operation. Media enterprises around the world are rapidly realising that capturing, preserving, archiving and the ability to repurpose valuable media content is a task that is becoming increasing imporant and we are excited to be able to work with TMD to deliver comprehensive, highly functional and cost-effective solutions, which can be implemented quickly.”