Ray of Light: Calrec launches new Artemis console at 2017 NAB Show

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 6 April 2017 -- Calrec Audio shines a Ray on the 2017 NAB Show by launching the latest addition to its Artemis family of consoles. Artemis Ray has 456 fully featured input channels -- making it more powerful than the Artemis Beam. Further, Artemis Ray can handle up to 72 faders, the same as the larger Artemis Shine model.

Via a brand-new fader/monitor panel, Artemis Ray sports a new surface layout that allows more faders in a reduced surface area. The panel -- also available on Artemis Light, Beam, and Shine models -- is the same width as a standard Artemis fader panel and includes eight full-size faders to give operators even more control and a higher fader density in a smaller footprint. This configuration saves around 200 millimetres when compared to similar control surfaces.

"We work closely with our customers and listen to their requirements," said Dave Letson, Calrec's vice president of sales. "In situations where space is at a premium, like in OB trucks, we understand that a high fader density is not only desirable, but essential.

"Artemis Ray provides the same functionality as previous models, but with more channels and faders in the same footprint. It's a very powerful combination."

With the new chassis and fader/monitor panel, Artemis Ray's 72-fader layout fits into a mere 2372 millimetres (93.39 inches) of space, delivering more power than ever before in such a small footprint.

Capable of operating at multiple sample rates, at 48kHz the Artemis Ray provides up to 456 channel-processing paths, 128 programme buses, 64 IFB/track outputs, and 32 auxiliaries.

The console also features a second compressor/limiter in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use. As with all Calrec designs, these facilities do not share resources -- which means they are all available to the user at all times.

"By making the new monitor panel available on all our existing Artemis models, we're giving our customers access to all of this increased functionality," Letson added. "Artemis has proved a very popular and reliable workhorse all over the world, and the new Artemis Ray adds even more value."

Visit Calrec Audio at the 2017 NAB Show at booth C3118.

# # #

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Artemis-Product-Photos.zip

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio Launches Artemis Ray, the latest addition to its Artemis family of consoles.

