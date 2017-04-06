Palma Technology and Soliton Bring Innovative, Ultra-Compact H.265 Mobile Encoder to 2017 NAB Show

Miami, Florida—April 6, 2017— Systems integrator and distributor Palma International Technologyis teaming up with Soliton Systems – the pioneering developer of H.265-based mobile video contribution solutions –to showcaseSoliton’s ground-breaking new Smart-telecaster Zao-S encoder at the 2017 NAB Show in booth SU4910. The world’s smallest mobile contribution H.265 hardware encoder, the Zao­-S enables reliable HD video transmission of live events over 3G and4G cellular networks from challenging remote locations.

The Zao-S’low-latency implementation of the H.265 (HEVC) compression standard – already field-proven in Soliton’s earlier Smart-telecaster Zao model – reduces bandwidth requirements by up to 50% compared to H.264-based alternatives, producing higher-quality video, lowering transmission costs and enabling reliable video contribution even in bandwidth-constrained environments. The solution’s robust transmission stability is further enhanced by Soliton’s unique RASCOW optimization technology, which automatically adapts encoding characteristics and balances the load between bonded network connections in realtime based onfluctuating mobile signal strength and link congestion.

The superior performance of the Zao-S combines with its ultra-lightweight and remarkably compact design to enable live streaming and video contribution applications that were previously impossible because of connectivity or form factor limitations. Weighing just 400 grams and only slightly larger than popular smartphones, the Zao-S can fit in users’ pockets – rather than the backpacks common with traditional mobile encoders – and can be attached to broadcast cameras, helmets, drones and more for unmatched versatility, mobility and freedom.

Palma International is the distributor of Soliton products for the U.S. and Latin America, and together with their Brazilian parent company Foccus Digital, has developed a network of regional partners to supply and integrate Soliton’s solutions in local markets. The competitive pricing of the Zao-S makes it accessible to a broad range of video professionals, and Palma also offers a rental program for users wishing to take advantage of the benefits of Zao-S for short-term event coverage.

Soliton mobile H.265 encoders are used by broadcasters, news agencies, sports producers, video journalists and emergency service providers around the world. In Latin America alone, Soliton’s solutions have been chosen by major broadcasters including Globosat, TV Record, and Televisa, and have been used for coverage of major international sporting events including the 2016 Rio Games.

“We are excited to be working with Soliton to bring the Smart-telecaster Zao-S to the U.S. and Latin American markets,” said Robert Houghtaling, Business Development at Palma. “Delivering superior performance at a fraction of the size of competing solutions, the Zao-S sets new benchmarks for quality, reliability, portability and cost-effectiveness, and we look forward to demonstrating these benefits to NAB Show attendees.”

The 2017 NAB Show takes place April 24-27 in Las Vegas.

About Palma International Technology:

Palma International Technology is a leading systems integrator and distributor in the US and Latin American production, media, journalism and broadcast industries. Palma is a specialist in mobile video streaming solutions and the transmission of IP signals, integrating a wide range of hardware, software and rental services. Our portfolio of products are focused on innovative, next generation technology and media workflows.www.palmaex.com.

About Soliton Systems:

Soliton Systems, headquartered in Japan with offices in Europe, USA and China, manufacture a range of mobile video streaming, video encoding and security products. Its flagship product, the Smart-telecaster ZAO, is in use by range of global broadcasters, news and sport production companies, and emergency service providers, for live video delivery. www.solitonsystems.com