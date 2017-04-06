WORK Microwave SCHÜTTGUT 2017 Exhibitor Preview

With more than 30 years of expertise in RF electronics, WORK Microwave is a leading provider of high-volume, high-precision sensor solutions for a wide range of measurements and applications in the powders, granules, and bulk solids industries, including water content, moisture, mass, density, and identification of foreign particles and substances in the physical compositions of these materials.

WORK Microwave sensors can handle microwave frequencies of up to 90 GHz at a rate of up to 100,000 measurements per second, making them perfect for demanding in-line applications. Using these sensor solutions, companies in the pharmaceutical, food, textile, paper processing, construction, and home care markets can streamline their operational workflows, comply with government regulations, ensure superior product quality, and reduce waste.

May 10-11

Dortmund, Germany

WORK Microwave -- S 14-6

Key Products and Technology Demos

Powders, Granules, and Bulk Solids Measurement Demo

Maintaining an accurate level of moisture, mass, and density is important when it comes to producing high-quality powders, granules, and bulk solids. Moreover, companies need the ability to detect and measure the presence of foreign particles in these materials to decrease contamination and waste. At SCHÜTTGUT 2017, WORK Microwave will demonstrate a special version of its sensor system for high-speed, non-contact, in-line control and measurement of powders, granules, and bulk solids.

During the demo, WORK Microwave will showcase how its solution expertly handles measurements of powders such as baby milk and cleaners; granules like coffee beans; pharmaceutical tablets and capsules; and bulk solids, including veneer, tarmac, cement, and building materials. WORK Microwaves sensors feature a highly robust design that minimizes maintenance requirements and are perfect for use in rugged environments. Via an extensive range of interfaces, including Ethernet, Profibus, and Current Loop, operators can easily support network connection requirements.

