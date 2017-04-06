Testronic Hires Industry Veteran Chris Parry

Chris Parry has been named Testronic's head of Business Development for Film and Television in Europe. Testronic, the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has seen a growing demand for film and television services in Europe; Parry will be working with UK and Europe entertainment distribution platforms, content holders, post services and C&A facilities, libraries, and studios.



"We are excited to have Chris join our growing team," said Jason Gish, senior VP Film & Television and general manager for Testronic. "Chris' expertise will be invaluable to our customers as they navigate managing a wide array of content, often with a multitude of deliverables. Although DVD and Blu-ray still have a huge market in Europe, digital platforms are continuing to grow and increase their popularity across a global audience - from UHD/4K, to virtual reality and the explosion in streaming content. The need for robust QA services is more critical than ever, and we are ready to meet those needs."



Parry brings nearly 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry to Testronic. Over the course of his career, he has provided service to the entire media supply chain, including studios, distributors, production companies, OTT platforms and broadcasters, delivering award-winning, cutting edge video solutions to the world's leading film and television companies. Prior to joining Testronic, Parry served as sales manager at Stream AMG, 24-7 DVD, re:fine/Visual Data, and Cinram.



Parry will report to Gish, and is based in the London headquarters of Testronic.