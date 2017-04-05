VidOvation Introduces VidOsat Portable Ku- and Ka-band Satellite Terminal

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 4, 2017 -- VidOvation today announced the launch of its all-new VidOsat, a lightweight, portable, and easy-to-deploy Ku- and Ka-band satellite terminal. With advanced features such as 3G/4G cellular bonding via the AVIWEST DMNG Pro transmitter, the VidOsat is well-suited for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG), coverage of live sports and entertainment events, on-location Wi-Fi connections, and many other mobile satellite applications.

"The VidOsat is truly the industry's most versatile portable satellite terminal. It gives DSNG teams everything they need to cover live and breaking news or to store and forward video for later use. And with its IP networking capabilities, it can create an instant Wi-Fi hub at events and other remote locations," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and CTO at VidOvation. "The VidOsat's unique design allows it to not only access traditional Ku-band satellites, but also has the option to transmit at Ka-band frequencies -- increasing users' options for uploading their important data."

The collapsible VidOsat terminal can be easily transported as checked luggage in its two included IATA-compliant cases. Its "no-tools" assembly features a folding feed arm and quick-deploy tripod for easy setup in a matter of minutes. The tripod has detachable sand feet to allow deployment of ground anchors and high wind stays for maximum stability and reliable operation.

VidOsat's high-quality design, including a five-segment, high-gain, 1-meter carbon fiber reflector, ensures excellent performance even at the extremities of the satellite footprint. Once the antenna has been assembled, users can point it easily to any satellite using the included MPAD2 hand-held device. The MPAD2 includes an integrated GPS, electronic compass, and inclinometer that provides a target azimuth/elevation and polarization position for the intended satellite. The MPAD2's built-in signal strength meter allows accurate peaking to the satellite.

VidOsat fully integrates with the AVIWEST DMNG PRO bonded cellular transmitter, enabling it to bond satellite and cellular signals together for a hybrid transmission that takes maximum advantage of available networks for enhanced resiliency. Also, VidOsat is available with a ruggedized outdoor IP modem/Wi-Fi router, giving operators the ability to create a Wi-Fi hot spot or use the Wi-Fi as a separate WAN interface. Two built-in GSM modem radios give the terminal 3G/4G WAN capability. The VidOsat's soft cases provide space for these IP sub-systems to be transported without affecting the weight budget.

Also, the VidOsat is available with an optional power distribution unit (PDU) for simplifying the installation of higher-power VidOsat 16W and 55W antenna systems. In conjunction with the ruggedized outdoor modem, the PDU enables the VidOsat to be powered from a variety of sources -- including a 240V source (via a power supply unit), direct from a 12V vehicle-based source such as an on-site OB truck, or from standard camera batteries.

The VidOsat is available for immediate delivery. More information about the VidOsat and the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.

About VidOvation

VidOvation -- Moving Video Forward -- is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to meet almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise on the complete project lifecycle -- from project consulting and management, to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more at vidovation.com or call +1 949-777-5435.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-VidOsatPortableSatelliteTerminal.jpg

Photo Caption: VidOsat Portable Satellite Terminal From VidOvation

Visit VidOvation at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C6646

