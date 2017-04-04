IHSE's Matrix Grid Board Facilitates Interconnection Between IHSE KVM Matrix Switches

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 4, 2017 -- IHSE USA announced the launch of its Matrix Grid board (480-GRD-S8), which simplifies the interconnection between Draco tera enterprise KVM matrix switches. The new plug-and-play technology reduces cost and wiring effort, especially compared to course wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM), without any reduction in performance.

IHSE's flex-port technology aggregated in the Matrix Grid board combines up to eight ports over a single SFP fiber connection and can be separated by distances up to 10 kilometers. By using 10Gbps transport, all eight ports provide perfect high-resolution video quality and latency-free keyboard and mouse actions. Additionally, each Matrix Grid board includes two I/O ports that can be used for splitter or redundant path requirements.

Matrix Grid can connect several matrices of computers and consoles together to form a decentralized, virtual super-matrix, allowing users to access computers anywhere in the grid from their own workstations in real time. The dual-port Matrix Grid board can replace the standard eight-port I/O board commonly used for matrix interconnection and dramatically reduces the cabling required between matrices.

"Today's video operations are always looking for ways to be more efficient, and our Matrix Grid board is another way to help them do just that," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "CWDM is the conventional method of reducing the number of fibers, but this board goes beyond the benefits of CWDM. With it, our customers can save even more time and money without compromising quality."

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

