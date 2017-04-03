PIXIT MEDIA AND ERA MERGE

London, UK 3 April 2017: Pixit Media, the leader in storage solutions built specifically for media workflows and ERA, a leading provider of IT solutions to broadcast, media and visual computing organisations, announced today that they have merged into a single company under ArcaPix Holdings Limited to leverage the respective strengths of both organisations to the benefit of customers worldwide.

Speaking of the merger, Pixit Media Managing Director and Co-Founder Ben Leaver, who becomes Group CEO of the new company said, “This is a major step forward in the growth of two highly skilled and successful companies whose respective business and skill sets dovetail perfectly.

The move will also pave the way for offering end-to-end managed services built around the PixStor product line and associated server, storage and networking technology. Not only does the merger significantly expand the capabilities and reach of the two companies, we are also looking forward to jointly adding key staff in select areas to manage and fuel ongoing growth in existing, and new, market areas.”

Concurrent with the merger, the company will open a new European office in Stuttgart, Germany, and a US office in San Diego to drive growth and augment sales, service and support in those regions.

ERA Commercial Director Sean Baker, who becomes Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the new group said, “We have worked closely with Pixit Media, whose PixStor software-defined storage system has been a key component of many of our installed systems, since they were founded. This merger is entirely logical and I am excited about the prospects of what our combined forces can deliver.

“From our perspective, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a massive growth area that as a group we are perfectly positioned to address across multiple markets on a global basis with a single unified service and support offering.”

Each company will retain current brand identity under ArcaPix Holdings Ltd. ERA will look after managed services and infrastructure sales and services, while Pixit Media will focus on product design and business development. Existing Pixit Media sales partners remain firmly in place and are fully supported.

Moreover, the new company has recently been named as a Global NetApp partner and will be present on the NetApp booth at NAB Show 2017 (Booth S101LMR) in Las Vegas from 24-27 April.

Financial terms of the merger were undisclosed.