Audio Engineering Society Student Delegate Assembly Sets Full Slate for Berlin Convention Student Activities

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society has set its preliminary topics for Student and Career events at the 142nd AES Convention in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 20 – Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Hotel Maritim Berlin. From Student Delegate Assembly Meetings and attendee-submitted recording and design competitions, to educational forums and social events and the popular Education & Career Fair, the AES Berlin Convention offers something for anyone looking to launch their career or take it to the next level. Register now to receive Advance Registration student pricing, as well as other discounted AES Member registration options.

“Today’s audio students are the future of the industry and the future of the AES,” says AES Past President John Krivit. “At AES Conventions, students can learn and practice leadership and expand and refine their audio knowledge. They can meet and learn from the best minds in audio, and build relationships that enhance career development.”

Several important functions of the AES are led by the AES Student Delegate Assembly (SDA), which will hold its bi-annual meeting during the AES Berlin Convention - the official opening of the Convention’s student program and a great opportunity to meet with fellow students from all corners of the world. This opening meeting of the Student Delegate Assembly will introduce new events and election proceedings, announce candidates for the coming year’s election for the Europe & International Regions Vice Chair, announce the finalists in the Student Recording Competition categories and the Student Design Competition, and announce all upcoming student/education related events of the convention. Students and student sections will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and their activities, in order to stimulate international contacts. The SDA leaders will then lead a dialog to discuss important issues significant to all audio students. The first day will be followed by the AES Student Party, offering a chance to network with new colleagues and friends, and to plan out the following days’ activities.

Day two of Student and Career Events will host the education forum “Audio Education: What Does the Future Hold,” as well as the popular recording and design competitions in which attendees can have their work critiqued and judged by industry panelists (contest submission information available here: http://www.aes.org/students/awards/). The competitions are a great chance to hear and see the work of fellow students at other educational institutions, and everyone will learn from the judges’ comments and from the chance to meet other students and faculty. Awards will be presented at the closing Student Delegate Assembly Meeting on the final day of the convention. Submissions deadline for the AES Recording Competition is 17 April, and AES Design Competition submissions are due 8 May. Further information available at http://www.aes.org/students/awards/.

The third day of Student and Career activities will kick off with the Education and Career Fair at which the AES aims to match job seekers with companies and prospective students with schools and educational programs. All attendees of the convention, students and professionals alike, are welcome to come visit with representatives from participating companies to find out more about job and internship opportunities in the audio industry (Bring your resume!). Following will be part two of the Student Recording Competition, with a focus on Sound for Visual Media and Modern Student Recording & Electronic Music.

The final day of the convention will hold the final Student Delegate Assembly Meeting of the show, where the SDA will elect a new vice president, present competition awards and closing comments, and deliver plans for future student activities at local, regional, and international levels.

In addition, attendees will also be able to experience three days of manufacturer exhibition from the top brands and services in pro audio, attend other various sessions and events around the convention center, have the opportunity to participate in AES Technical Tours to local audio facilities, and much more.

Krivit, a long-time AES Education Committee Chair prior to his election to the Presidency, notes that AES encourages student attendance with deep student member discounts on All Access registration. “Student members can attend the full convention for just 100€ if they register in advance,” he shares. “Students who aren’t yet members can join and still pay half the registration rates of professional members. The conventions, and AES membership, are affordable yet amazingly valuable investments students can make in themselves.”

Now is the time to take advantage of Advance Registration discounts for student and professional members alike. Visit http://www.aes.org/events/142/registration/ to register now and be a part of Europe’s premier professional audio education and networking event of the year!

For further information on the AES Berlin Convention visit aeseurope.com.



Photo Caption: Shown, right, AES President Elect, David Scheirman, discusses education and careers with an Education and Career Fair attendee at the AES 140th International Convention held in Paris in 2016.