Behind the Subtle, Powerful Sound of Oscar Winner The Salesman

Pro Sound Effects interviews the sound team behind Best Foreign Film Oscar winner

BROOKLYN, NY - Much like the atmosphere surrounding its success, The Salesman is an emotional film steeped in sobering realism. In an exclusive interview with Pro Sound Effects, the next level sound effects library company, sound designer Mohammad Reza Delpak and sound editor/mixer Reza Narimizadeh offer an in-studio look at their approach for establishing the anxious, chaotic themes in the film's opening scene.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi made headlines when his film The Salesman won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but not simply for winning the award twice since 2012. Farhadi chose not to attend the Oscars ceremony in solidarity with those affected by the recent U.S. travel ban.

"The language of sound is universal," says Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. "It is truly an honor to be able to put a spotlight on great sound design from this part of the world."

In addition to a video taking you inside the sound process, The Salesman sound team Delpak and Narimizadeh provide an in-depth Q&A on their studio setup, using silence as a sonic tool, and the audio post production industry in Iran.

Watch the video and read full interview here.