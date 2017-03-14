Bittree to Showcase High-Density Fiber and Copper Keystone Data Patchbays at 2017 NAB Show

Glendale, CA – March 14, 2017–Supporting the accelerating adoption of data-based systems in broadcast and professional A/V environments, Bittree is bringing a versatile array of flush-mount, high-density, modular keystone panels to the upcoming 2017 NAB Show (April 24-27 in Las Vegas). Available in fiber, copper and mixed configurations with a flexible choice of connection types, the new data patch panels will be demonstrated alongside the company’s latest video and audio patchbay innovations in booth SU6221 at the show.

“From television broadcast facilities to audio recording studios and performing arts centers, today’s media environments are integrating data-centric workflows at a rapid pace, with an increasing need for fiber optic and copper data connectivity beyond their traditional BNC and XLR infrastructures,” said Bryan Carpenter, senior sales consultant at Bittree. “Our high-density, flush-mount data panels provide customers with the same robust build quality and engineering excellence they have come to expect from Bittree’s video and audio solutions, along with innovations such as our unique ground plane design.”

Accommodating inserts with up to a 17mm pitch, Bittree’s space-friendly 1RU data panels deliver the industry’s highest keystone density, offering 1x24 in a single, non-staggered row with plenty of room for the included bar-and-cap front designation strip. Keystone jacks mount flush with the surface of the panel, interfering less during patching than protruding alternatives.

Folded-steel front panel construction is complemented by removable, securely-attached rear lacing bars, while the units’ entire nickel-plated rear panel serves as a ground plane for shielded and bonded applications when used with corresponding modular jacks in copper configurations.

Bittree’s high-density keystone panels support a multitude of connectivity options including ST, LC and SC fiber, plus RJ45 CAT6 and CAT6A punchdown or feed-through, shielded or unshielded adapters. The panels are available in multiple pre-configured models, or can be fullycustomized with any combination of connectors. Custom configurations can even accommodate both fiber and copper connections in a single panel, ideal for maximizing space efficiency in small-scale deployments.

Fiber-equipped panel configurations support both multi-mode and single-mode fiber applications, and are fully compliant with ANSI/TIA-568-C and UL1863 communications standards. Zirconia (ceramic) alignment sleevesenable compatibility with angle polished cables. LC fiber modules are available in a choice of blue or green, supporting the telecommunications industry’s convention of color-coding connectors to indicate the type of polished fiber behind them.

Four copper connectivity options incorporate nickel-plated phosphor bronze contacts with gold over-plate, and exceed ANSI/TIA-568-C.2 requirements. RJ45-to-RJ45 feed-through and RJ45-to-110 IDC Punchdown interface modules are available in shielded or non-shielded variants. Shielding provides additional protection from EMI, RFI, and alien crosstalk, which can be problematic in high-density usage situations where many copper lines are in immediate proximity to each other.

Shielded CAT6A punchdown modules are designed to suppress internal magnetic coupling up to a bandwidth of 500MHz and feature a 180-degree jack design that enables tool-less termination within 90 seconds. They incorporate die-cast, nickel-plated, zinc clamshell housings for transferring the shields to the backplane, while the shielded CAT6 feed-through modules use stainless-steel shells with spring clips that mate against RJ45 plugs. Using the modules’ shielding in conjunction with the panels’ advanced design minimizes EMI ingress and outgress while simultaneously increasing channel bandwidth capacity, allowing these products to meet the demanding grounding and bonding requirements of military applications.

Like Bittree’s renowned audio and video products, the high-density data panels leverage the company’s 39 years of proven engineering expertise, and are designed, manufactured, and tested to rigid quality standards in Bittree’s state-of-the-art California plant. To help maximize networking integrity, Bittree can also supply corresponding, high-quality connecting patch cables and termination tooling.

The high-density, flush-mount keystone modular panels are available immediately through the Bittree website and the company’s extensive network of authorized resellers and systems integrators. For more information, please visit www.bittree.com.

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.