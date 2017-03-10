Bexel Providing All Robotic Camera Systems and Associated Equipment for Hit A&E Docuseries '60 Days In'

BURBANK, Calif. -- March 9, 2017 -- Bexel has supplied all audio/video equipment for the third season of the innovative A&E docuseries "60 Days In," which premiered March 2. Produced by Lucky 8 TV, the third season is set inside Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

The latest installment of "60 Days In" follows Bexel's work on the first two seasons, for which Bexel worked with Lucky 8 and Technical Supervisor Alex Sierra Jr. to develop a complex security camera system and control room for Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

"Bexel has a well-deserved reputation for technical expertise," said Lucky 8 TV Co-president Greg Henry. "We have a long history of working with them, and the equipment they've provided for the third season of '60 Days In' once again seamlessly supports the necessary technical infrastructure for filming inside a working prison."

"60 Days In" chronicles an unprecedented program in which ordinary law-abiding citizens voluntarily enter one of the nation's most dangerous corrections facilities as undercover "inmates" in an attempt to expose issues that have been plaguing the facility and gain a deeper understanding of the criminal justice system. Neither the actual inmates nor the guards are aware of the participants' undercover status. For the third season of "60 Days In," Lucky 8 and A&E partnered with Colonel Mark C. Adger, chief jailer of Fulton County Jail, who was seeking to gain intelligence for improving conditions in his facility.

"'60 Days In' is one of the most unique TV series in recent memory," said Gordon Wason, strategic account manager, Bexel. "We were proud of our contribution to the first two seasons, and it's a real honor to be able to work with Lucky 8 TV on this groundbreaking show."

About Lucky 8 TV

LUCKY 8 TV is an unscripted film and television production company launched in 2014 by veteran producers and partners Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and George Kralovansky, whose combined skills fill the spectrum from comedy to science, and from blue-chip documentary to access-driven journalism. Since its inception in 2014, Lucky 8 has produced a broad range of programming across a variety of networks and genres. Current and recent series and event specials include the top-rated, critically acclaimed 60 Days In and Behind Bars: Rookie Year for A&E; Kids BBQ Championship for Food Network; The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima and Alaska Aircrash Investigations for Smithsonian Channel; 3 Scientists Walk Into a Bar for Weather Channel; Vinny & Ma Eat America for Cooking Channel; Secrets of the Underground for Science Channel; and the upcoming The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas for ID. For more information, visit www.lucky8.tv.

About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience. Bexel is a Vitec Group brand.

