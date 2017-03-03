Auralex® Acoustics Now Shipping 40th Anniversary Special Edition MoPAD™and MoPAD-XL™ Monitor Isolation Pads

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is now shipping a new Anniversary Special Edition version of its popular MoPAD™ and MoPAD-XL™ monitor isolation platforms. Originally introduced in 2001, the MoPAD has become the industry standard monitor isolation pad in use in thousands of professional and home recording studios around the world.

Often imitated, the Auralex MoPAD continues to be made from Auralex’s proprietary Studiofoam® formula that resists crumbling and dis-coloration from UV rays and maintains shape to support virtually all sizes of bookshelf loudspeakers or recording monitors up to 100 lbs. each.

MoPAD Monitor Isolation Pads provide sonic isolation between monitors and whatever monitors are resting on, instantly improving the accuracy of the entire monitoring system. MoPADs are affordable, easy to implement and really effective at decoupling your monitors so you can experience the One True Sound™ of your monitoring equipment.

The updated design includes an angled cut into the front of the base of the MoPAD that reduces overhang on speaker stands and meter-bridges. Extraordinarily effective and really versatile, the patented design allows for five different positioning options. By using the included MoPAD Wedge Adjusters, you can adapt your loudspeakers to listening angles of -8°, -4°, 0°, +4° and +8°.

MoPAD™ & MoPAD-XL™ – Monitor Isolation Pads features:

Reduces coloration

Increases clarity

Decreases structural resonance

(4) MoPADs and (4) Adjuster Wedges, enough to float (2) loudspeakers.

(2) MoPAD-XLs enough to float (2) vertical speakers or (1) horizontal speaker

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.