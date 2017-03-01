Platinum Tools® Launches VDV MapMaster™ 3.0 Cable Tester at 2017 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 1, 2017 - Platinum Tools(R)(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the next generation VDV MapMaster™ 3.0 cable tester during the 2017 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C11846. The T130 VDV MapMaster™ 3.0 is now shipping.

“Based on the tremendous success of the award-winning VDV MapMaster 2.0, our 3.0 brings continuity testing, mapping, tone generator, and length measurement to the next level in one easy-to-use unit,” explained Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools, Inc. Marketing Manager. “Whether your jobs are commercial or residential, the versatility and added features of the VDV MapMaster 3.0 makes it a best value cable verifier for the professional installer.”

Made in the USA, the VDV MapMaster 3.0 tests Cat7, Cat6A, Cat6, Cat5e, Cat5, Cat4, and Cat3 shielded and unshielded cables, voice and coax. The MapMaster 3.0 is capable of identifying and mapping 20 locations at one time. The large backlit display, glow-in-the-dark keypad, a built-in flashlight and audible beep verification also helps the professional to work in the dark.

“The VDV MapMaster 3.0 raises the bar for value-featured testers in this price range,” Chesla continued. “Installers are asking for more than just a cable test and measurement tool. We’ve also added port blinking to allow port identification on switches that cables are connected to. Single-ended testing for shorts drastically reduces trouble-shooting with the MapMaster 3.0. It is the ideal instrument for installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance on telco, network, or coax cable in any situation.”

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

# # #