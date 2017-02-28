Joseph Electronics at the 2017 NAB Show

2017 NAB Show Preview

Joseph Electronics

Booth C6648

Tote Caddie Series

On display at the 2017 NAB Show will be Joseph Electronics' Tote Caddie series of portable fiber-optic signal-acquisition systems for ENG, SNG, and other outside broadcast (OB) applications. Tote Caddies offer a better option for fast, operator-deployed, point-to-point signal transport. Built using rugged Pelican cases, each Tote Caddie is a compact, functional, and weather-resistant fiber solution for news and field crews working in harsh environments. The Totes Caddies are designed with customization in mind, with more than 12 modules available that can be mixed and matched in nearly unlimited combinations to provide the exact signal count necessary for a given application.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_Tote-Caddie-Set.JPG

Photo Caption: Set of Joseph Electronics Tote Caddies

Caddie Transporter Series

At the 2017 NAB Show, Joseph Electronics will introduce the Caddie Transporter series, a new family of customizable fiber transporter caddies for use in remote-broadcasting applications. The Caddie Transporter series provides up to 18 signals of 3G/HD/SDI uncompressed video plus four additional slots that can be fitted with a selection of other modules for audio, intercom, analog video, genlock, MADI, and Dante. Each Caddie Transporter serves as a plug-and-play system for sending multiple video and audio signals over a single fiber. Built to be housed in a 5-RU setting, one end of the system is stationed in the studio, sending signals to the other unit in the control room. Also, in a Joseph Electronics exclusive, a bypass channel allows users to add more A/V data signals in either direction.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_Transport-Caddie_Front.JPG

Photo Caption: Front View of Joseph Electronics Fiber Caddie Transporter Built for WGBH

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_Transport-Caddie_Back.JPG

Photo Caption: Back View of Joseph Electronics Fiber Caddie Transporter Built for WGBH

DFT-JR Compact HD Video Transport Solution

Visitors to the 2017 NAB Show will see Joseph Electronics' DFT-JR, a compact, cost-efficient solution for sending HD video over fiber. Part of the JFS Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) series, the DFT-JR can transmit up to 16 channels of pristine, uncompressed 3G/HD/SDI video on one or two single-mode fibers, depending on configuration. Housed in a 1-RU fanless enclosure with redundant power supplies, the DFT-JR can support up to eight two-channel modules to handle as many as 16 signals. Users can easily change the direction of each two-channel module in the field to accommodate last-minute changes. The DFT-JR also has a bypass channel, an innovative feature only available from Joseph Electronics. The bypass channel makes it possible to add more analog video, audio, or RS data transport signals, and with the two-fiber version, users can also add Gigabit Ethernet signals.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_DFT-16-Set.JPG

Photo Caption: Set of Joseph Electronics DFT-JR HD Video Transport Units

Custom Fiber Assemblies and Certified Repairs

Joseph Electronics specializes in providing custom fiber assemblies for the broadcast industry. Its Neutrik opticalCON- and Lemo SMPTE-certified fiber technicians can quickly fabricate assemblies and breakout cables using products from premium cable manufacturers such as Belden, Furukawa, and OCC. Joseph Electronics is also a factory-trained and certified fiber repair shop ready to work on any defective fiber cable assembly or breakout, regardless of manufacturer. Joseph Electronics' fiber experts will be on hand at the 2017 NAB Show to highlight the company's expertise in fiber assemblies and repairs in booth C6648.

Company Overview:

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands, with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Under the JFS brand, JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

