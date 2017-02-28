Cinépolis exclusively selects Verizon Digital Media Services to power its Cinépolis KLIC Live OTT service

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 28, 2017) - Verizon Digital Media Services has been selected to power Cinépolis KLIC Live, enabling sports aficionados to now watch live Club Deportivo Guadalajara home matches on mobile and connected devices. Cinépolis KLIC Live offers all of the team's home matches for this year's season also including both prematch and postmatch live programming in premium, TV-like quality live streams.

With more than one million global users, Cinépolis KLIC is an OTT service that features diverse movies from numerous countries and genres. Verizon Digital Media Services officially launched Cinépolis KLIC Live as part of Cinépolis KLIC in January 2017, with the live stream of Club Deportivo Guadalajara or Chivas playing against Club Universidad Nacional on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Chivas' home stadium, Estadio Chivas, in Mexico. The next Chivas home game of the Liga MX season to be live streamed through Cinépolis KLIC Live will be against Deportivo Toluca F.C., on Saturday, March 4. Additional live content including other sporting events and concerts will be added into the streaming service in the upcoming months.

"With its intuitive technologies and dedicated solutions engineering team, Verizon Digital Media Services was able to launch the live streams of Chivas on Cinépolis KLIC Live in a very short period of time," said Marcial Rivas, IT manager for Cinépolis KLIC Live. "Soccer is the world's most beloved sport, and we are excited to now bring instant insider access and even more exclusive OTT live entertainment options to our highly engaged Cinépolis KLIC users."

Cinépolis KLIC Live is powered by the Live Streaming Solution from Verizon Digital Media Services. The solution includes features from the Uplynk Video Streaming service, which uses a single cloud-based workflow to stream live, linear or on-demand video content on any mobile or connected device with HD quality. Additional features, such as a cloud-based event dashboard, comprehensive quality monitoring and 24/7 live event support, enable producers to stream live events reliably from start to finish. The Edgecast Content Delivery Network, an integrated component of the solution, instantly delivers live streams anywhere in the world.

"When streaming a live event, every second counts," said Ralf Jacob, president for Verizon Digital Media Services. "Viewers demand a flawless experience so they never miss a moment of the action. We help OTT providers like Cinépolis KLIC successfully meet this booming live content demand by offering the most dependable, truly scalable technological infrastructure."

Chivas signed Dani Mateos and Jonathan Egea "Jony" Lomas for the 2017 season and has already participated in eight LIGA MX matches.

- To learn more about Cinépolis KLIC Live, visit: https://vd.ms/2lt0qza

- To learn more about the Live Streaming Solution from Verizon Digital Media Services, visit: https://vd.ms/2l5UqeN

- To view the full Chivas team schedule, visit: https://vd.ms/2lsZomS

###

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis is the world's 4th largest movie theater circuit, operating more than 4,661 screens in 13 countries and serving more than 262 million patrons annually. Cinépolis operates under four different brands that span across the ultra premium to the extreme value segments. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of premium and luxury movie theaters via its Cinépolis VIP brand. Cinépolis aspires to provide its patrons the best overall experience in filmed entertainment and employs a global workforce of approx. 37,156 people to support its mission. Founded in 1971, Cinépolis headquarters are located in Morelia, Mexico.

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and enable the monetization of online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in the websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Verizon Digital Media Services is part of AOL Inc. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

For your convenience, a link to the Spanish translations has been provided.

Link to Spanish translation: www.wallstcom.com/VDMS/170228SP.htm