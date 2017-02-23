Wazee Digital Partners With Paladin Software to Bolster YouTube Rights Management

DENVER -- Feb. 22, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced a technology partnership with Paladin, the enterprise platform for next-generation media companies. Through the partnership, Wazee Digital will use Paladin's Rights Monitor toolset to strengthen digital rights management (DRM) services on YouTube for key rights holders and content partners, including major college sports organizations.

"Media consumption habits are changing, with fans moving away from watching live broadcasts and instead turning to social platforms for quick highlights, which are often user-generated. Tracking shared or pirated video on YouTube and other platforms -- particularly content from popular live events -- is a growing concern, especially in sports and entertainment," said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. "With more user-generated content being published, Paladin stood out as the obvious choice to manage and protect our content partners' copyrights more efficiently."

Paladin's technology complements YouTube's Content ID system, making manual content claiming faster and more effective. By integrating Rights Monitor into its workflow, Wazee Digital will uncover a greater volume of unauthorized user-generated content on YouTube through active saved searches that enable claims for potentially lost client revenue. Paladin also tracks key viewership data and provides valuable content insights.

Monitoring the spread of video content is crucial for live sports broadcasts, due to the popularity of sharing this content online. A great deal of revenue can be lost if videos are not claimed early in their life cycle, when the majority of views are accumulated. Paladin can automatically refresh saved searches every few minutes, making it easier to identify new results and claim trending videos, such as college tournament highlights.

"Online content protection and monetization are increasingly complex problems and require sophisticated technology," said James Creech, co-founder and CEO of Paladin. "We're proud to be working with Wazee Digital to help rights holders protect their IP, increase revenue, and gather performance insights."

About Paladin

Paladin is the leading technology provider for next-generation media companies. The Paladin platform solves mission critical functions for online video networks, from network management to revenue tracking and business intelligence. Trusted by the world's pre-eminent influencer networks, IP holders, and digital publishers, Paladin's software supports more than 200,000 content creators and tracks a collective 15 billion monthly video views.

Paladin has offices worldwide, including Los Angeles, Kraków (Poland), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

