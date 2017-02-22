DVEO to Highlight Streaming Solutions at VidTrans 2017 -- Including Packet Recovery Technology, Servers with Live Time Shift, Adaptive Optimized Transcoders, and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate many unique streaming solutions at VidTrans 2017, in booth 11. VidTrans, the annual technical conference and exhibition of the Video Services Forum (VSF), takes place February 28 to March 2 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The exhibit hall is open February 28 to March 1.



Also at VidTrans, Sergio Ammirata, Ph.D., CTO of DVEO, will be a speaker at the conference, with his presentation titled "Professional Media Transport over Packetized Networks" on Wednesday, March 1. The presentation will describe how UDP in combination with Selective Repeat/Selective Reject ARQ (Automatic Repeat reQuest) enables reliable media transport over packetized networks.



The VSF is an international association comprised of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies.



DVEO is a new member of VSF under the subgroup, the Video Services Industry Forum (VSIF), which comprises organizations that design and manufacture equipment. The VSIF is concerned with the technical requirements and standards necessary to permit the offering of services and particularly the interconnection between carriers required for delivery of end-to-end service.



"We are proud to present our DOZER™ protocol products at our first appearance as a VidTrans exhibitor," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We will be looking for licensees who may want to incorporate DOZER in their cloud deployment."



DVEO products in the exhibit hall will include:



UDP Packet Recovery Technology for Public or Private Internet -- DOZER ARQ Live/VOD Servers with Catch-up TV and Live Time Shift over HLS -- ATLAS Packaging Servers Telco Oriented High Availability Transcoders -- Brutus VI IP/IP: TELCO, and more Multichannel Transcoders with Built-in 8VSB Tuners -- Gearbox II Compact Low Latency H.264 Encoder/Archiver -- Spark-E II: Live + Record



1. UDP Packet Recovery Technology for Public or Private Internet -- DOZER ARQ

DVEO's patented DOZER ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) Automated Packet Recovery technology ensures packet loss free real time video delivery over IP networks including wireless and the Internet. It automatically fixes UDP packet loss and achieves extremely high quality, low-latency, and error-free real-time video transport over IP.



The DOZER technology is available as a compact stand-alone product -- DOZERbox™ IP/IP + AES128, a one RU system -- DOZER Racks IP/IP. A software license -- the DOZER ARQ: LIC -- is offered for third-party integration into all kinds of IP video distribution products including encoders/transcoders, streamers, media servers, receivers, CDN and network equipment, VoIP and video conferencing appliances, and multi-player games devices.





2. Live/VOD Servers with Catch-up TV and Live Time Shift over HLS -- ATLAS Packaging Servers

The DVEO ATLAS Packaging Server Family enables smaller telcos and cable operators to deliver live and on-demand multi-bitrate IPTV and OTT services. The multichannel systems convert live or stored transport streams into adaptive bitrate (ABR) protocols such as HLS or DASH, for multiscreen delivery. DVEO customers use ATLAS servers to deliver thousands of simultaneous HLS streams directly to Roku® players and iOS and Android devices.



Available in four different configurations, ATLAS Packaging Servers stream live or VOD to 700 to 42,000 multiple simultaneous users.





3. Telco Oriented High Availability Transcoders -- Brutus VI IP/IP: TELCO, and more

DVEO's Brutus adaptive optimized transcoders are ideal for simple transcoding or grooming at headends for OTT, mobile, and Telco TV multiscreen services.



The Brutus VI IP/IP: TELCO is an adaptive optimized transcoder. Typical real time H.264 transcodes benchmarks include 200 SD streams, or 75 each 720p60 streams, or 50 each 1080p/i streams. Other Brutus systems serve anywhere from 20 to 160 SD streams out. Optional H.265/HEVC transcoding is available.





4. Multichannel Transcoders with Built-in 8VSB Tuners -- Gearbox II

The Gearbox II 8VSB 16 Tuners/IP 80ch streamer/transcoder receives up to sixteen 8VSB signals and transforms them into IP streams that are optimized for streaming. Typical dedicated H.264 transcodes are up to 80 SD streams, or 20 1080i/p streams, or 30 720p60 streams. When combined with ATLAS server applications, the system creates an all-in-one video delivery system that creates DASH or HLS streams and sends them to viewers' OTT devices like Roku®. Gearbox II systems are available for all major video formats -- QAM, DVB-S-S2, etc. Optional H.265/HEVC transcoding is available.





5. Compact Low Latency H.264 Encoder/Archiver -- Spark-E II: Live + Record

The Spark-E II is a portable, compact (5.9 inches), and efficient single channel H.264 encoder and live streamer. It encodes 3G SDI HD-SDI, HDMI, VGA, or SD Analog (YPbPr or CVBS) video and audio (one input channel at a time) to one H.264 standard stream, records it, and outputs it to an IP network.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

ATLAS I Packaging Server: TELCO: $2,195 U.S.

ATLAS 1.5 Packaging Server: TELCO: $3,995 U.S.

ATLAS II Packaging Server: TELCO: $6,795 U.S.

ATLAS III Packaging Server: TELCO: $17,995 U.S.

Brutus VI IP/IP TELCO: $36,995 U.S.

DOZER Racks IP/IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZERbox IP/IP: $1,895 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

Gearbox II 8VSB 16 Tuners/IP 80ch: $18,995 U.S.

Spark-E II: Live + Record: $995 U.S.









About The Video Services Forum

Founded in 1997, the Video Services Forum is an international association composed of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies. The organization's activities include providing forums to identify issues involving the development, engineering, installation, testing and maintenance of video networking technologies; exchanging non-proprietary information to promote the development of video networking technology; fostering resolution of issues common to the video services industry and promoting interoperability by contributing to and supporting development of standards by national and international standards bodies. Visit VSF online at www.videoservicesforum.org.



For more information, contact Bob Ruhl at +1 (609) 410-6767 or bob.ruhl1@verizon.net.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815