Bexel at 2017 NAB Show

Bexel Clarity 800 Camera

As a part of its specialty camera initiative, Bexel announced the launch of Clarity 800, a custom-built camera that is the world's first miniature, high-frame-rate (HFR) point-of view camera for live production. Building on Bexel and Camera Corps' unrivaled experience of using specialty cameras in live broadcast, the company developed the standard-setting Clarity 800 camera system to meet sports and event producers' increasing demand for high-quality, real-time HFR video. The Clarity 800 offers HFR processing in HD up to 8x (480 fps) and 1080p for superior quality and can handle all video formats, including 1080i and 720p. The camera delivers complete camera functionality in a form factor that is only 4.7 inches high, 2.56 inches wide, and 1 inch thick. The Clarity 800 easily integrates into a live event ecosystem, operating as a broadcast camera system with real-time processing via fiber optics and integration with industry-standard video servers. Key features include a full-function camera remote control panel for paint control of the camera and a positive-lock lens mount with lens control of focus, iris, and zoom motors.

Wireless Audio and Communications Solutions

At the 2017 NAB Show, Bexel ESS, the division of Bexel providing custom systems integration, will showcase its 15+ years of expertise in RF and wireless system design, touching key phases of frequency coordination, equipment selection, system design, integration, and training. The company's propriety line of Managed Antenna System (MAS) products provides a robust and scalable solution for wide-area coverage of low-power wireless devices, greatly extending the usefulness of transmitters and receivers for on-air talent cueing, on-air talent microphones, and crew communication for both live events and permanent installations. Bexel ESS provides RF design and installation capabilities to meet the new Federal Communications Commission spectrum changes. On display at NAB will be an example of Bexel's exclusive RF audio solution developed with Quantum5X. Intended as player and coach mics for a variety of sports applications, the QT-5100 PlayerMic is a rubberized, flexible player microphone system that weighs less than 2 ounces and is only a third of an inch thick. The PlayerMic has been field-tested by the NBA and can be wirelessly controlled to adjust frequency, mic gain, RF power level, mode, and grouping.

Fiber-Optic Solutions

With the growing need to accommodate 4K and its requirements for increased bandwidth and 12G support, Bexel has recently made a substantial fiber-optic equipment investment. The company's expert fiber technicians are equipped to design a custom fiber-optic infrastructure or an RF-over-fiber solution for a number of microphone, IFB, intercom, and microwave camera systems for any broadcast event. At the 2017 NAB Show, Bexel will showcase its expertise with its newly built Fiber Mini Booth Kit, a solution for interfacing an announce booth with audio, video, intercom, and IFB equipment to connect with a mobile unit up to 3,000 feet away without signal degradation -- all over six strands of single-mode "tactical fiber-optic cabling. The Mini Booth Kit gives productions the ability to send and receive 12 bidirectional video paths (six each way), 16 audio paths (eight microphones, eight intercoms), four IFB channels, and an optional robotic camera interface with Ethernet control. The Fiber Mini Booth Kit is extremely user-friendly and can be moved around and set up within minutes, making it ideal for smaller productions with only a single on-site technical manager to set up the various fiber paths.

Creative Studio and Integration Solutions

Bexel ESS, the division of Bexel providing custom systems integration, managed services, and turnkey design for high-profile broadcasters and networks, has recently expanded its offerings to include enterprise video solutions. Bexel ESS effectively improves business operations through the creation of custom production tools, enabling high-quality live and recorded video content. The systems integration group within Bexel led the development of the Creative Studio, an IP-based, cloud-managed solution for the distribution and consumption of both live and recorded video content. On display at the 2017 NAB Show, the Creative Studio features a complete production tool that is user-friendly, cost-effective, and remotely managed.

Company Quote:

"At the 2017 NAB Show, attendees will see why Bexel remains on the forward edge of innovation in production services and engineering for broadcasters' demanding and evolving requirements. A great example is our brand-new Clarity 800 camera, developed in direct response to customer demand for a high-speed, POV camera with HFR and the real-time processing needed for live sports. And our Fiber Mini Booth Kit demonstrates Bexel's ongoing technology leadership in fiber-optic solutions.”

-- Craig Schiller, Senior Vice President Global Sales, Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber optics, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and RF intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience. Bexel is a Vitec Group brand.

