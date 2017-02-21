Core SWX’S TorchLED Bolt 250 Shines at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, FEBRUARY 21, 2017 ─ Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, brings its new TorchLED Bolt 250 (TL-BT250)to NAB 2017 (Booth C10248). Making its NAB-debut, the TL-BT250 leverages a newly patented Refractory Lens Technology providing a 250W equivalent light output. It is 40 percent thinner than its predecessor, the Bolt 220R, and draws 13W of power.

“Core SWX is excited to showcase the TorchLED Bolt 250 and its patented Refractory Lens Technology for the first time at NAB,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Core SWX. “Core SWX is a versatile company by providing not only power options to our customers, but lighting solutions as well. We invite all attendees at NAB to see our complete product offerings on the show floor.”

The TL-BT250 offers users wireless control and adjustment of light settings from up to 250 feet away (non-line of sight) with its dedicated nine-channel remote control. It also features a magnetic diffusion filter that allows users to control on/off, select color temperature and adjust light intensity. Users can also bank up to 10 TL-BT250 lights per channel for unified control during a shoot.

The TL-BT250 features a separate on/off switch as well as an independent knob for color temperature between tungsten (3200K) and daylight (5600K). This eliminates the need to mix and match between two dials for the most accurate ambient light. It also features full 0-100 percent dimming control to change the brightness with no noticeable color shift.

A complete accessory package provides users with a plug-and-play, out-of-the-box solution. The kit includes a 1/4-20 Swivel Shoe mount, PowerTap cable for DC powering from a standard 14.4V brick battery, a battery (the light accepts Sony L-Series batteries) and a charger kit.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.