Hitachi Kokusai Launches Z-HD5500 1080p Studio and EFP Camera

Woodbury, NY,February 14, 2017 — Continuing its tradition of providing outstanding video acquisition quality across a diverse array of production environments, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd.(Hitachi Kokusai) today announced the new Z-HD5500 HDTV studio and field production camera. Featuring Hitachi Kokusai’s latest advances in CMOS imaging technology, the Z-HD5500 cost-effectively addresses the challenges of shooting in studios and venues with low-cost or varying-frequency LED lighting. Available immediately, the new camera will be showcased alongside other Hitachi Kokusai innovations in booth C4309 at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show, taking place April 24-27 in Las Vegas.

The Z-HD5500’s new CMOS imagers adapt easily to a wide range of LED lighting conditions, enabling flawless, high-performance video capture in TV studios, houses of worship, theaters, arenas and other facilities where such lights or large LED displays are used. Paired with Hitachi Kokusai’s advanced digital signal processing and exclusive low-noise circuit technology, the new sensors deliver superior visual quality with exceptional sensitivity, excellent color fidelity and an outstanding 62dB signal-to-noise ratio.

“An increasing number of studios, churches and venues are integrating LED lighting, display and projection systems that operate across a wide array of frequencies,” said John J. Humphrey, Vice President of Business Development, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. “The Z‑HD5500 is optimized to deliver impeccable results in these environments, while retaining the exceptional price-performance value our customers expect from HITACHI cameras.”

The Z-HD5500 joins the extensive line of HITACHI HD and Ultra HD camera systems offering High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities, enabling video productions with increased contrast, richer colors and enhanced lighting reproduction. The Z-HD5500 supports both the HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) and HPQ HDR specifications. The Z-HD5500 is also the first camera in the HITACHI Z-HD family to offer native 1080p image acquisition, and does so without a significant price increase over its 1080i and 720p siblings.

The Z-HD5500 provides a flexible choice of connectivity, with optional support for both SMPTE fiber and triaxinfrastructures. The camera can be paired with dedicated fiber or triax camera control units (CCUs), or with the dual-cable HITACHI CU-HD1300FT for maximum deployment flexibility. The CU-HD1300FT offers both optical fiber connectivity and Hitachi Kokusai’s fourth-generation digital triax system, which features an ultra-low-latency H.264 codec technology and multilevel digital modulation for long-distance triaxtransport of 3GB/s 1080p video plus intercom, teleprompter returns and other signals.

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (TSE: 6756), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a company that manufactures broadcasting systems, security and surveillance systems, wireless communications and information systems, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) consolidated net sales totaled 180,740 million Yen ($1,604million). For more information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-kokusai.co.jp/global/en/index.html.