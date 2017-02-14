Acrodyne Announces First Sales of PROGIRA® Plan Software to US Customers



BALTIMORE, February 14, 2017 – Acrodyne Services is pleased to announce the supply of PROGIRA® plan broadcast network planning software, with ATSC 3.0 and 1.0 options, to its first two US customers. Merrill Weiss of the Merrill Weiss Group and David Sanderford of MARSAND selected PROGIRA® plan with the clear intention of being prepared for the expected adoption of ATSC 3.0 by the FCC in the second half of 2017.



The software includes CRC-Predict and other propagation models, which have proven to be very effective in predicting true reception probabilities.



“We are delighted to have two such well-respected engineering companies select PROGIRA® plan for their ATSC 3.0 planning needs,” said Andy Whiteside, General Manager of Acrodyne Services and President of Dielectric. “They join Sinclair Broadcast Group in using this advanced planning and design tool for ATSC 3.0 deployment, with a particular interest in its application to the design of Single Frequency Networks.”



PROGIRA provides cost-effective network planningsolutions and expertise to clients in more than 50 countries, includng software as well as consulting services. By identifying actual client needs, PROGIRA can provide truly great solutions and real value to all clients. PROGIRA is independent with main areas of expertise in Network Coverage, Infrastructure Investment Optimization, Digital Dividend Possibilities, Frequency Planning and Digital Cartography. www.progira.com



Acrodyne Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair, provides service and support for Broadcast transmitters throughout the world. This includes the large installed base of transmitters sold by Acrodyne Industries (Ai) over its 40 year history, as well as products manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz, GatesAir, Comark and others. The staff of Acrodyne Services offer a combined total of over 150 years of experience in the design, manufacture, installation and support of all types of TV transmitters. www.acrodyneservices.com