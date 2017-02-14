VMP Showcases Popular DVR Lockbox for Mobile/Rackmount Applications at 2017 ISC West

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2017 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, CI, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it will showcase the popular DVR-MB1 Mobile/Rackmount DVR Lockbox during ISC West 2017, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 5-7 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1046. Now shipping, the DVR-MB1 has an MSRP of $236.95.

“The DVR-MB1 is an alternative to our popular DVR-LB1 and DVR-LB3 DVR lockboxes,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The DVR-MB1 has been designed specifically for the peace of mind of those who require the flexibility of DVRs being either portable or rack mounted in settings that may be prone to theft or vandalism. The DVR-MB1 is also a perfect solution for educational transportation fleets and protection and safety first responders looking to protect sensitive information that may be stored on mobile recording devices.”

According to Fulmer, high-end electronics have become a staple in today’s security, institutional, and commercial marketplaces. As these expensive technologies and equipment, including DVRs, find homes in more and more commercial and professional settings, additional security measures need to be taken to insure these electronics are not harmed or stolen without compromising the unit’s functionality and portability.

Additional features of the VMP DVR-MB1 lockbox include:

-Interior dimensions 17” W x 13.8” D x 3” H

-Lockbox is mountable on four sides for mobile applications

-Rack mountable with a 2 RU overall height (3.5in.)

-Mounting strips included for DVR in mobile applications

-Removable lid secured with tamper proof hardware

-Single fan included and mounting locations for up to four fans (DVRMB1FAN)

-Key locked hinged front door

-Multiple vents with removable vent blockers for active or passive thermal management

-Black static resistant powder coat finish

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

