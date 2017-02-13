StreamGuys to Preview Expanded SaaS Streaming Suite at Proclaim 17

BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA, February 13, 2017–StreamGuysis bringing itsrenowned streaming media expertise and an expanded suite of cloud-based services to Proclaim 17, the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention and Exposition. Leveraging 17 years of experience helping religious broadcasters and houses of worship strengthen and grow their communities through live and on-demand streaming, StreamGuys will showcase how its comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables them to easily, efficiently and affordably bring online audio and video to worshipers on any viewing device.

"Streaming media offers worship communities and broadcast ministries tremendous opportunities to extend their reach and deepen the engagement with their congregations and donors," said Jonathan Speaker, COO, StreamGuys. "Its role in delivering their message continues to expand, as online access to sermons and special events has become an expectation of many of today's worshipers. StreamGuys' end-to-end suite of cloud-based streaming and podcasting services simplifies the creation, management and delivery of online content for faith-based organizations of any size, while adapting flexibly to their evolving needs."

Within demonstrations of StreamGuys’ comprehensive solution suite, Proclaim 17 attendees will experience a sneak preview of powerful new functionality coming to the SGrecast podcast recording platform. Extending SGrecast’s rich audio podcast capabilities to video, the new enhancements quickly and automatically turn live multimedia streams of worship services, special events and linear broadcast programming into video podcaststhat are available for download, distribution or rebroadcast within minutes.

“SGrecast minimizes podcast creation time, effort and investment, empowering churches and religious broadcasters to easily extend their live streams into broader delivery opportunitieswhileenabling them to further socialize their content through platforms such as Facebook and Twitter,” said Speaker.

The new video capabilities of SGrecast are complemented by recent enhancements to StreamGuys’ HTML5 SGplayermultimedia player. SGplayer now offers a customizable, grid-based display of on-demand assets for viewers to select, making it easy for worship groups to present their content libraries to website visitors for high-quality playback on any device. StreamGuys’ podcast hosting service rounds out its end-to-end podcast workflow, automatically delivering podcasts to subscribers and streamlining publishing.

These podcasting tools are just some of the many aspects of StreamGuys’ flexible and cost-effective SaaS suite that will appeal to NRB visitors.

StreamGuys’ robust, cloud-based distribution infrastructure ensures consistent delivery of high-quality live and on-demand streaming experiences, while eliminating costly bandwidth usage and performance impacts on worship organizations’ own websites and networks.Cloud-based transcoding services simplify management of multiple streaming formats for religious TV and radio broadcasters, while the Remote Encoder Lite service creates live, linear broadcast channels from file-based content.

Proclaim 17 will take place February 27 to March 2, 2017 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. StreamGuys will exhibit in booth 819 alongsidefellow members of the Broadcast Industry Group (BIG), a consortium of leading TV, radio and streaming suppliers and service providers. For more information about StreamGuys, please visit www.streamguys.com.

About StreamGuys, Inc.

In business since 2000, StreamGuys is an industry-leading service provider of live and on-demand streaming, podcasting delivery, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) toolsets for enterprise-level broadcast media organizations. The company brings together the industry’s best price-to-performance ratio, a robust and reliable network, and an infinitely scalable cloud-based platform for clients of any size to process, deliver, monetize and playout professional streaming content. StreamGuys supports many of the world’s largest Podcasts, global TV and radio broadcasters, video and audio production companies, houses of worship, retail and hospitality businesses, government organizations, medical and healthcare services, and live venues for sports and entertainment. The company excels in developing and deploying technologies for business growth and revenue generation, including dynamic ad insertion, mobile streaming and detailed business and data analytics.