Magewell Selects Lattice Semiconductor FPGAs to Power New USB Capture Devices

February 13, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd. ("Magewell") announced today that it will integrate Lattice Semiconductor's ECP field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) family in multiple new Magewell USB 3.0 capture devices launching in 2017, including the USB Capture Plus series unveiled last month.

The new capture products leverage Magewell's extensive design experience and feedback from users in a wide variety of industries. The adoption of LatticeECP3 and ECP5 FPGAs enables Magewell to produce devices featuring lower power consumption and higher performance. The new USB Capture Plus family -- available with SDI, HDMI or DVI inputs -- targets the professional A/V and high-end gaming markets, building on the functionality of earlier USB Capture models with expanded audio support, plus signal loop-through for monitoring convenience on HDMI(r) and SDI models.

Utilizing LatticeECP3 3G-SERDES and Magewell's HDMI IP Core, the USB Capture HDMI Plus supports 297 Mcsc TMDS signals. The USB Capture HDMI Plus accepts HDMI video inputs up to 4K resolution at 60fps with 4:2:0 color subsampling or 4K at 30fps 4:4:4, delivering captured video to the connected computer at up to 1200p60. Combining LatticeECP3 3G-SEDRES with Magewell's SDI IP Core, the USB Capture SDI Plus support SDI video signals including SD, HD, 3G (Level A &B) and 2K. The USB Capture DVI Plus supports inputs up to 1200p60 (WUXGA), and like the SDI model, delivers captured video to the computer up to 1080p60. Audio input and output interfaces are also included to enhance user functionality and streamline workflows. The HDMI model has a microphone input and headphone output, while the SDI and DVI models have Line in and Line out.

The new devices will offer Plug-and-Play simplicity on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, and feature broad compatibility with popular encoding, streaming, live production, collaboration, video conferencing and virtual reality (VR) creation software. Users who are familiar with Magewell's Pro Capture family will be pleased to find the new USB dongles offer many of the same advanced functions as the PCIe cards, including EDID editing, input signal information extraction, vertical flip and mirror, user-upgradable firmware and more. (For more about Magewell's USB Capture Plus family, please see the January 16 press release "Magewell Launches New Generation of USB Video Capture Devices").

"Magewell has a solid reputation as a leader and innovator in developing professional video capture solutions," said Deepak Boppana, director of product marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. "We are pleased that they have chosen Lattice's low-power, small form factor and higher-performance FPGAs for their latest generation of USB capture products."

"Selecting the optimal key components for each of our products is essential in maintaining our industry leadership and ensuring that our users get the rich features they need," said Fei Ma, Chief Technical Officer at Magewell. "We're pleased to be working with Lattice to incorporate their FPGAs in our new USB devices, which will further reinforce Magewell as users' preferred choice for cost-effective video capture."

Magewell will showcase its comprehensive product range, including the new USB Capture Plus family, in booth number SU12813 at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show (April 24-27 in Las Vegas). For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.