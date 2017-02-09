Sonnet Announces Mac- and Windows-Compatible Dual-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) Thunderbolt 3 Adapters

IRVINE, Calif. -- Feb. 9, 2017 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the Twin 10G(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Edition Thunderbolt 3 to Dual-Port 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapter, and the Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition Thunderbolt 3 to Dual-Port SFP+ 10GbE adapter. Both are cost-effective solutions for adding lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac(R) or Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt 3 port, and they enable users to easily connect their computers via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Their performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make these Sonnet adapters suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments.

The Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 adapter is equipped with two RJ45 ports, enabling users to connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via inexpensive CAT-6 or CAT-6A copper cabling at distances up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively.

The Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 adapter is equipped with two SFP+ sockets, allowing users to select either short-range (up to 300 meters) or long-range (up to 10 kilometers) SFP+ transceivers (sold separately), and connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via LC fiber optic cables (sold separately) at long distances. Users may also select cost-effective Twinax direct-attach copper cables for connections up to 10 meters (sold separately).

"We have experienced tremendous success with our current line of fast 10Gb Ethernet to Thunderbolt 2 adapters in areas such as HD video editing with high-bandwidth shared storage systems, and the demand for 10GbE adapters continues to grow," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "It was a natural evolution to introduce our Thunderbolt 3 Edition Twin 10G adapters that provide users with powerfully simple and cost-effective options to add fast copper or optical 10GbE connectivity through their computers' Thunderbolt 3 ports."

Featuring the latest Intel(R) 10 Gigabit Ethernet controllers, these Sonnet adapters are tuned for maximum I/O operation and are perfect for high-performance computing where low latency, high bandwidth, and low CPU overhead are required. For ease of use, the Sonnet adapters are configured through the macOS(TM) Network control panel or Windows Device Manager. Both Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition models feature dual 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 ports that support the daisy chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt peripheral devices.

Each measuring just 4 inches wide by 8.25 inches long by 2.8 inches tall, Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 adapters are small enough to sit on most any work surface, but large enough to support adequate airflow inside their cases. Designed to enable the temperature-controlled, variable-speed fan to keep the adapter cool and run whisper-quiet at all times, the devices are well suited for use in noise-sensitive environments.

The Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition (part number TWIN10GC-TB3) and Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition (part number TWIN10GC-SFP-TB3) are available now for $669 USD each. Short-range 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-SR) and long-range 10BASE-LR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-LR) are available for $69 and $149 each, respectively.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

