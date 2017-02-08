Focusrite Simplifies Red and Pro Tools | HD Combinations

Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite announces that, together with AVID, it has created a simpler way for customers to combine Red 4Pre and Red 8Pre interfaces with Pro Tools | HD 12.6 and up, making their music easy to make. If customers buy and register a Red 4Pre or Red 8Pre interface after 18 January 2017, a Pro Tools | DigiLink I/O License can be placed on their iLok free of charge.

To download the license, customers simply:

1. Register their Red 4Pre or Red 8Pre interface

2. Follow the link to the Avid website

3. Sign in to their Avid Master Account or create an account

4. Select their iLok account or create an account

5. Sign in to their ilok.com account

6. Deposit their Pro Tools | DigiLink I/O License

Once customers register a Red 4Pre or Red 8Pre interface, they have four weeks to access their Pro Tools | DigiLink I/O License.

This offer follows the availability of Red 8Pre, which is one of the most compatible audio interfaces of all time. The Red 8Pre includes two front-panel high-headroom instrument inputs, dual Thunderbolt 2, dual Pro Tools | HD DigiLink and Dante network audio connectivity.

In addition, 64 inputs and 64 outputs (including a total of 16 analog inputs and 18 analog outputs) and eight of Focusrite’s specially developed, digitally controlled mic preamps answer the need for more microphone inputs and a higher I/O count.

The latest feature to be added to Focusrite Control for Red 8Pre, coming soon for Red 4Pre, is the Input Routing tab. This allows for the default channel routing table to be rearranged so that all hardware input signals required can be accessed and sent to a DAW in a user-defined order.