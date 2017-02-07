4K Compatible Camera Top Monitor with On-Screen Audio Meter from Delvcam

Mount Marion, N.Y. – February 7, 2017 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm specializing in professional LCD video production monitors, adds a new 4K compatible HDMI monitor to their camera-top series that includes an on-screen audio meter.

“This tough, hard-working confidence monitor provides crisp images and convenient on-screen audio monitoring for video production professionals who are looking for affordable and reliable equipment with user-friendly features”, stated Dan Coscarella, Delvcam product manager.

The DELV-HD7-4K 7-inch monitor is designed to facilitate video production with a compact, less than one-inch wide and lightweight construction, full HD 1920x1200 resolution, 1200:1 contrast, and multiple image control functions. The embedded audio meter displays dB and peaking and anHDMI cable lock ensures continual video transmission.

To learn more about this product and the full line of Delvcam camera-top monitors, visit www.delvcam.com.

About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm specializing in cost-effective LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. We offer feature-rich, high resolution LCD’s at an affordable price.