AIMS Welcomes Five New Members

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Feb. 1, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that five more companies have joined the organization as associate members.

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber transport platform.

BFE Studio und Medien Systeme is an expert in planning and realizing studio systems, OB vans, and other media-technology systems. BFE not only implements individual and sector-specific solutions, but it also develops and produces the entire KSC product line for the broadcast environment.

Leader Electronics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measuring instruments in Japan and internationally. It offers RF level meter products, such as TV signal level meters and broadcast products including selection guides, optional accessories, display and measurement systems, loudness/audio monitors, waveform monitors/vector scopes, test signal generators/changeovers, and sync generators.

Meinberg develops and manufactures time and frequency synchronization solutions used in a wide range of industries and applications, including digital broadcasting and live IP audio/video production. By serving PTP and traditional genlock signals from a common time base, the company's GPS-synchronized grandmaster clocks could play a vital role in a hybrid SDI/IP environment.

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated, and virtualized playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Designed around a modular and scalable architecture, the company's automation solutions offer interfaces to legacy equipment and support new formats and technologies, such as IP delivery and interactive television.

"We are very pleased to welcome our new members to AIMS. More and more companies around the world are realizing the benefits of collaborating on a single set of standards-based IP protocols," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "The continual growth of AIMS membership increases momentum in the drive towards ubiquity and the implementation of practical solutions that enable the migration to all IP workflows."

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

