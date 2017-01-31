Wohler Showcases Latest Video Over IP Monitoring Solution, iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG, at BES Expo 2017

NEW DEHLI, JANUARY 31, 2017— Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will highlight its latest audio and video monitoring solution, the iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG, alongside its full range of iAM™ Series monitoring and metering devices at BES Expo (Broadcast Engineering Society India - Stand 64).

“The introduction of the iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG to our award-winning iAM Series demonstrates that we are continually providing our customers with a variety of diverse solutions for a range of monitoring applications,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG decodes and monitors MPEG transport streams carrying MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264 encoded video plus all associated data tables for complete confidence.”

The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG is designed to be easy to operate while also providing high-quality, intuitive monitoring of multiple signal types within a compact form factor. It is equipped with a variety of metering options and supports analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, with options for VoIP formats including MPEG2/4 TS and SMPTE 2022-6, the AoIP formats Dante™, Ravenna™ and AES67, 3G/HD/SD-SDI and a growing range of additional I/O options via a small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface.

Built with a high-quality touchscreen panel, the iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG provides elegant control with simple to navigate menus and configuration. The physical front panel controls provide access to main and auxiliary volume controls, balance control and a front-mounting USB port for software updates.

Wohler will also showcase its iAM-MIX and iAM-AUDIO solutions at the show. The iAM-MIX features an intuitive front-panel control surface for individual master and per-channel mixing and muting. This is ideal for operators that require robust auditory monitoring from a range of sources. The iAM-AUDIO provides new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna combined, with rich data displays and Wohler’s world-renowned audio monitoring.

All products running on the iAM platform offer a browser-based GUI to complement Wohler’s traditional front-panel monitoring interfaces for remote control, as well as future options for remote monitoring and logging. In addition, all units can be controlled by third-party software via an application programming interface (API). The use of SFPs enables simple, in situ adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging protocols. The line is designed to ensure users have the best available, and most relevant, features through regular updates and licensable options.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago, with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio, and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

