Suitcase TV to feature Iphrame Flyaway Production System at BVE 2017

BVE 2017, Stand E34, 28 February – 2 March 2017 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, today announced that it will feature Iphrame Flyaway, a major advance in the capabilities of compact, powerful IP-based production systems at BVE 2017, 28 February - 2 March.

Iphrame’s software-based remote architecture framework combines IP, ASI, and SDI signals in a highly portable system to provide real-time, ultra-low latency production on the run. Iphrame handles video, audio, and graphics on standard IT hardware or VMs, which eliminates the need to acquire and transport the majority of traditional hardware. This in turn enables users to broadcast more events without sacrificing quality, and for much less money.

Suitcase TV VP of Products Ed Calverley said, “Operators can set up Iphrame very quickly and switch proxy versions of sources via the cloud in real time. This means that on-site staff numbers and associated costs are substantially reduced for each event.”

The Iphrame Flyaway system incorporates Suitcase’s TimeLock functionality, which uses PTP reference clocks to ensure that all sources and processes are accurately timestamped on site. That means that it is unnecessary to return sources for that function because all switching can be done at the event location.

Iphrame Flyaway is a step-change in on-the-fly production. Because it is packaged in a rigid, weather proof case that can be easily stowed, Iphrame can be transported and online in minutes because set-up requires nothing more than connecting Iphrame Flyaway to a broadcast centre over any standard IP link and plugging in SDI cameras/feeds and audio sources.

Calverley will be taking part in a panel discussion: Streaming for success – overcoming challenges with live feeds on Wednesday, 1 March at 12.00 in the Post & Workflow Theatre.

Suitcase TV will be at BVE on Stand E34 with their partner Arista Networks, a leader in building scalable, high-performance and ultra-low latency cloud networks with low power consumption.

For more information on Suitcase TV and its entire range of software-based workflow and production solutions, visit www.suitcasetv.com.