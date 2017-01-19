2017 IMF Roadshow Rolls Out with Tedial as a Platinum Sponsor

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent and award-winning MAM technology solutions specialist, is once again taking its professional knowledge of the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) on the road for a multi-city seminar entitled “IMF: Unleashing The Benefits of File-Based Content”. Not only has the company been and remains a Platinum-level sponsor of the educational event for the past several years, but its own Jay Batista, Tedial’s General Manager of North America operations, will again be leading a targeted presentation.

The first of three events is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14 in Washington, DC (hosted by PBS), followed by a second seminar on Wednesday, February 15 In New York City (hosted by ANA) and a third set for Friday, February 17 in Los Angeles (hosted by FOX).

The one-day seminar is designed to get attendees up to speed on the IMF specification, its applications and how it can help organizations grow and thrive in the evolving world of file-based workflows.This interactive session will show how IMF can be used in the real world and offer solutions from numerous vendors that support it, practical demonstrations of implementations, and 15-plus use cases. This session is designed to provide (in a fun and interactive environment): An overall understanding of the IMF standard; a focus on the most interesting aspects of IMF, which make it so appealing; and a focus on the business and technical fundamentals required to use the IMF standard. Course participants will gain an understanding of the basics of interoperability and versioning problems using IMF.

Batista’s presentation, entitled “Applying IMF strategies to real world distribution problems”, addresses the expanding needs of OTT and VOD distribution and emphasizes how today’s broadcasters and media producers must adapt their systems to support the new formats and versions that arise frequently. Batista will illustrate how Tedial’s award-winning Evolution Version Factory, an innovative workflow design built on the SMPTE IMF methodologies, combats this ever-growing problem with a single automated workflow that accepts a single file input and outputs an unlimited number of versions for distribution. The presentation will be supported with real-world case studies and examples of cost saving efficiencies.

“We always embrace the opportunity to be able to share our knowledge of IMF and file-based workflows and help educate industry professionals on the most effective methods available to them today,” explains Batista. “There still seems to be some confusion and/or anxiety in the market about IMF, so we’re excited for any chance we have to share its benefits, particularly how it helps facilities operate more efficiently and increase profitability.”

Space is extremely limited, so attendees are encouraged to register today. Cost is only $299 per person for the full day seminar, or $285 for SMPTE or AICE members! Deadline for registration is one week prior to each seminar.

