Camplex Completes Second Fiber Optic Facility Expansion in Nine Months

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – January 19, 2017 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, completes its second facility expansion in nine months. The second expansion became necessary to keep pace with customer orders due to the growing demand for fiber optic cables within the professional broadcast market. Camplex forecasts a significant increase in fiber assembly productivity in 2017.

The first expansion was completed in April of 2016 and included a new production line of curing ovens, polishing stations, optical time domain reflectometers, and interferometric testing station. The latest build includes additional work stations for termination, a more efficient workflow layout, and dedicated work stations for diagnostics and repairs. These expansion plans are verification of the company’s flexibility to quickly meet industry demands and the company’s commitment to continually advance product quality and reliability with a 100 % inspection and a zero defect policy performed by trained and certified assemblers.

Dan Coscarella, director of sales at Camplex, states, "We are looking forward to shorter lead times and to developing new and unique fiber optic assemblies that make installation and use of the latest video transmission technologies easier while maintaining our meticulous assembly procedures. Our stringent test and polishing processes consistently produce excellent optical return and insertion losses for all our assemblies.”

Camplex is equipped for large volume orders and for increased standard production and repair services. All Camplex assemblies are made with quality brands including Gepco, Lemo, Mohawk, Clark, Belden, Canare, Furukawa, Hitachi, SONY, JVC, and Neutrik opticalCON. In addition to SMPTE hybrid cable, Camplex manufactures simplex, duplex, and multichannel fiber optic tactical cables and reels.

Camplex certifications have been recently updated for Lemo SMPTE and Canare SMPTE and a certification for Neutrik opticalCON Lite assemblies was acquired. New cable products are planned for 2017 production as well as a variety of hardware and custom solutions.

Camplex is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services. Camplex fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.