AIMS Welcomes New Members Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Jan. 17, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that two more companies have joined the AIMS effort. Brazil's Grupo Globo has signed on as a full member, while Japan's Fuyoh Video Industry Co. has signed on as an associate member.

Grupo Globo is a media group that creates, produces, and distributes television, music, news, film, and online content throughout Brazil. In terms of television alone, TV Globo's programming is broadcast in almost all of the national territory through five of its own networks along with affiliates, while Globosat offers over 30 subscription TV channels supplying 24-hour programming.

Fuyoh Video develops, designs, and manufactures broadcasting and industrial video equipment for a range of applications, including commercial TV, commercial and general industry, medical, city monitoring, and education. The company specializes in digital HD/SD equipment centered on TV stations, postproduction, CATV stations, and CS stations.

"Establishing IP standards has to be a global effort, which is why we're so pleased to welcome Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video into the AIMS family," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Grupo Globo has significant influence not only in Brazil, but also throughout Latin America. Whenever a broadcaster of Grupo Globo's stature joins AIMS, it sends a message of strong support for a standards-based approach to IP interoperability. At the same time, it's gratifying to see another Japanese company join our ranks on the heels of launching the AIMS Japan group. AIMS is honored to count Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video among its members and looks forward to their contributions."

# # #

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance welcomes new members Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video. - https://goo.gl/IB6Rpa