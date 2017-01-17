TapClicks to Co-Sponsor Media Sales Symposium

Matrix Solutions announces TapClicks as co-sponsor of their upcoming Media Sales Symposium. The inaugural symposium, happening January 29-31, 2017 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida, will provide an exclusive forum for bringing together industry leaders, trailblazers, and decision makers to discuss the future of media ad sales. Key topics include innovation, game-changing technology, and digital workflows to name a few.

TapClicks, a leading provider of Marketing Operations Platform technology, will have members of their executive team in attendance to participate in digital advertising workflow panel discussions and to provide further insights to the importance of marketing and advertising platforms. Their VP of Corporate Development, Noah Jacobson, will deliver a keynote session on omnichannel reporting highlighting easy ways to unify media and advertising data in one place, how to more clearly demonstrates the media industry’s full value to end clients, and how to use data to optimize campaigns and media operations, at scale.

“As a trusted media ad sales technology partner, we saw an opportunity to bring together our clients and those in the industry who are eager to be a part of the media ad sales evolution that is not only happening now, but is paving the way for the future,” shared Brenda Hetrick, CRO, Matrix Solutions. “TapClicks shares a similar passion to ours in providing forward-thinking and innovative technology that is advancing our industry, so we are ecstatic to have them play a more instrumental role at the Media Sales Symposium.”

The Media Sales Symposium will cover the fragmentation happening in the media ad sales landscape and explore how to grow revenue in the coming years. More specific agenda highlights include:

•Leveraging Sales Technology Efficiently and Effectively

•Advertising in the World of Automation

•To Linear or Not to Linear – What Does the Future of TV Look Like?

•How Publishers are Finding Innovative Ways to Improve Revenue

•Anatomy of the Modern Media Sales Organization

•A Succinct Look at the Modern Media Landscape with Gordon Borrell

“We are happy to be partnering with Matrix Solutions for this event and look forward to adding insight and value to the anticipated ad-tech sales conversations that are on-tap,” Added Jacobson. ”At the end of the day, it’s all about leveraging data and other state-of-the-art technologies to sell more in less time, and we believe the folks attending the conference will come away with a blueprint for just that, in addition to many great new relationships”.

For more information on the Media Sales Symposium or to register, visit www.matrixformedia.com/conference.