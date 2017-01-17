AES to Share Benefits of Membership at The NAMM Show 2017 – January 19-22

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society will hold a membership drive at the Anaheim Convention Center during The NAMM Show 2017, Jan. 19-22. The AES will be in space #159 (in the Lobby, outside of Halls A/B), where NAMM attendees can meet and greet AES members, get the latest information on AES events (both during The NAMM Show and throughout the year), and become a new member or renew a membership. “NAMM is all about making and sharing music, attracting numerous attendees who are active in recording and live sound,” said AES President-Elect David Scheirman. “AES membership offers lifelong benefits to such individuals, making The NAMM Show a good opportunity for the AES to meet prospective members and share how the Society can add to their knowledge, skills and professional growth.”



The AES Los Angeles Section is actively supporting the membership drive and the Society’s presence at NAMM. “We have a large, active and vital section here in the Los Angeles area, and interested persons are always welcome to attend our monthly section meetings, usually held the last Tuesday evening each month at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, CA," noted AES Section Chair John Svetlik, Digital Media Service Engineer at Point.360 in Burbank.

AES expert speakers will be participating in several TEC Track Presentations, including AES Past President Andres Mayo, recent co-chair of the AES's International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality (“Mixing for Immersive Audio,” Saturday, January 21st, 2:00-3:00pm, Forum Room 203 A/B). Concert audio specialist Mark Frink, moderator and co-program coordinator for the AES Conventions' Live Sound Expo series, is slated as a program host and coordinator during NAMM's Live Sound & Lighting Day (Thursday, January 19, Master Class room 202A). And AES is supporting the TECnology Hall of Fame event, where David Scheirman will be co-hosting with FOH magazine editor George Petersen, who helped found and establish this event in 2004 to honor and recognize audio products and innovations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of audio technology (Saturday, January 21, 2:00-4:00pm in Room 202A).

To find out more about the Audio Engineering Society and AES Membership Benefits, visit http://www.aes.org.



Photo Caption: AES President-Elect David Scheirman (right) with George Petersen (center), discuss the Manley VoxBox with EveAnna Manley, prior to awarding the tube mic channel a place in the TECnology Hall of Fame at the NAMM Show 2016. Scheirman will cohost the event again during The NAMM Show 2017.

