Growth Leads to Office Move for Point Source Audio

Petaluma, Calif. — January 16, 2017—Point Source Audio® (PSA) an audio equipment manufacturer specializing in the development of miniature microphones and headsets today announced that it has completed its move into a new corporate headquarters in Petaluma, California. The new office will be just a mile away from the previous location, but is 50 percent larger and offers a more efficient layout to support the company’s administrative and operational functions as well as product development, sales and marketing, and assembly staff.



The move comes as a result of the company’s phenomenal growth attributed to the adoption of its miniature performance microphones and audio headsets. In 2016, the company celebrated its 10th year in business and also received a granted patent for design of the world’s first modular in-ear audio headset known as the CM-i3. It currently has another innovation, the customizable fitted EMBRACE Microphone, under patent filing. Expanding operations to the new facility with larger warehousing and assembly facilities is in alignment with the company’s plans for market growth and new product development.



President of Point Source Audio James Lamb comments: "The expansion of our headquarters is the culmination of an exciting year of breakout products. We are honored to be selected by a long list of distinguished microphone users that include the San Francisco Opera and the Berklee School of Music—it is humbling to be such an integral part of their productions.” Lamb further added, “This investment in our infrastructure underscores our commitment to both our customers and our employees.”



Effective January 16, 2017, Point Source Audio is newly located at the below address with phone and fax nubmers remaining the same.

1304 Southpoint Blvd. #260

Petaluma, CA 94954

p: 226.1122

f: 520-2110

w: www.point-sourceaudio.com

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of live event technology including their patented comm headset; and their SERIES8 miniature microphones, known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and IP video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio