Deluxe Promotes Long-time Company 3 and EFILM Executives Jackie Lee and Dave Grove

Los Angeles, CA – January 11, 2017 – To support clients of its creative services as they address expanding content opportunities worldwide, Deluxe has promoted two long-time executives into new roles. Dave Grove, former SVP of Sales for EFILM, moves into the role of SVP, Global Feature Sales. Jackie Lee, former SVP of Feature Services for Deluxe’s Company 3, has taken on an expanded role as SVP, Global Client Strategy, Creative Enterprise Sales, supporting clients across Deluxe’s full portfolio of creative services worldwide.

Deluxe Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hanley said, “With so many new content opportunities in front of them and increased global demand for their productions, our clients’ needs are changing and opening up. They need broader services and different creative talent than any one brand can offer, so we’re opening up new conduits for them to access the full range of talent, services and technologies of Deluxe around the world. Dave and Jackie have wonderful, long histories with our clients and talent, and in these new roles they’re better able to address the specific needs of each client’s unique projects as well as support the wide range of their creative undertakings.”

To support clients’ feature needs for color, finishing, and dailies solutions, Grove will leverage the services of Deluxe’s Los Angeles-based EFILM and Company 3, with studios in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and London; and coordinate with Deluxe facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, and Spain to serve any feature shooting anywhere in the world. Lee will focus on developing deeper client relationships; connecting clients to the full range of the Company’s creative services and brands and matching them with the right talent and capabilities across post, VFX, VR and creative marketing for features, episodics, and advertising. She will also work with the development team to drive further innovations for Deluxe’s VFX/post workflow application, The Portal, and other new technology services.

Grove built his career at Deluxe, joining the Company out of NYU Film School in 1995 and moving up the ranks of the sales organization to VP of Sales, Deluxe Labs; then moving to head sales at EFILM in 2010 as SVP. Lee is a 12-year veteran of Deluxe’s Company 3, having joined the company in 2004 as Executive Producer to launch its then-new Features department. A native Australian, she previously served in sales/marketing and Executive Producer roles at Digital Pictures. Both Grove and Lee report to Deluxe Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hanley and are based in Los Angeles.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. is the global leader in digital services and technology solutions for content creation and delivery. Since 1915 Deluxe has been a trusted partner to Hollywood studios, independent filmmakers, TV networks, online content producers, brands, and anyone looking to bring stories and experiences to audiences. Deluxe Creative companies house the world’s top talent, amplified through a unified technology and business infrastructure to streamline processes, move media seamlessly, and connect our teams globally. Deluxe Delivery Solutions offer everything clients need to transform and deliver content in any format and release or broadcast window, for any recipient, to any device and destination. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York, and operations in 25 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of 7,000 of the industry’s premier artists, experts, and innovators. bydeluxe.com