SCTE/ISBE NAMES MATT ADEN VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND SALES OPERATIONS

JAN. 11, 2017 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts™ (ISBE), today announced that veteran cable telecommunications executive Matt Aden will spearhead increased emphasis on revenue opportunities and quality of experience for SCTE/ISBE members and partners.

Aden, who joins SCTE/ISBE as Vice President of Sales and Sales Operations, will lead a team that will build value for Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) and individual members by creating—and delivering on—business relationships that leverage the full portfolio of SCTE/ISBE resources, including: learning and development, industry standards leadership, membership activities, and annual events such as SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® and SCTE/ISBE Chapter Leadership Conference (CLC). In addition, Aden will be responsible for driving development of resources and infrastructure that will elevate the quality of the customer experience for SCTE/ISBE’s 28,000-plus members worldwide.

“Ensuring availability of resources that can support new programs is fundamental to SCTE/ISBE’s mission,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE/ISBE. “Matt Aden’s industry expertise, his organizational skills and his proven ability to forge successful business relationships will expedite creation of a team dedicated to initiating and sustaining opportunities that meet the needs of our members and our corporate partners.”

“The introduction of the CORTEX Expert Development System™, the enhanced prominence of SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, and the growth of international relationships are driving new industry interest in creating partnerships with SCTE/ISBE,” said Aden. “I look forward to working across the organization and the industry to help the technology community get the most from SCTE/ISBE programs.”

Aden’s three-decade career has included senior domestic and international sales positions with some of cable telecommunications’ leading technology companies. He spent 21 years with General Instrument and Motorola, ultimately serving as senior vice president and general manager, sales and customer operations. Subsequently, he served as senior vice president of worldwide sales for Casa Systems and Terayon Communications and as vice president of sales for Harmonic and Concurrent. He also has served as a consultant for a number of companies in the cable space, including Sumitomo Electric and Casa Systems, and he has been honored as a Cable TV Pioneer. Aden holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska.