Comcast Technology Solutions Announces Multi-Platform, Direct-to-Consumer Solution for Content Providers

DENVER, CO – January 5, 2017–Comcast Technology Solutions, whose portfolio includes the Video Platform for video management, publication, distribution, and monetization, today announced it has expanded its all-in-one direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution to help content providers quickly and cost effectively build, launch, and manage over-the-top (OTT) experiences. The turnkey solution supports a variety of monetization models, with maximum flexibility and simplified pricing for enterprise customers. The announcement of these expanded capabilities follows shortly after the recent formation of Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Content providers are increasingly interested in establishing direct-to-consumer businesses, but quickly become overwhelmed by the challenges of building, deploying, and managing OTT solutions seamlessly across any screen,” said Barry Tishgart, Vice President of Comcast Technology Solutions. "Customers want simplicity, repeatability, and speed, but they don’t want to be locked into a one-size-fits all approach that can’t evolve with their audiences and business needs. Our turnkey solution enables content providers to reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, and optimize their workflows, user experience, and monetization models as needed.”

The expanded D2C solution offers complete video processing, management, multi-CDN distribution, and playout capabilities, as well as a powerful out-of-the box suite of monetization options spanning subscription management, promotion, storefront enablement, and billing. The solution is built with an innovative UX integration layer that allows UX providers to easily develop pre-integrated multi-platform application templates for maximum speed and flexibility.

Comcast Technology Solution’s initial UX partners, Accedo and You.i TV, provide out-of-the-box integration into the solution’s cornerstone UX layer. In addition to repeatable pre-integrated templates, they can also deliver highly customized interfaces to enable an agile, authentic UX experience tailored to a specific brand, business model, or specific feature set. Additional global partners will be announced in the coming months.

“As a market leader in video transformation, we have deployed OTT services globally and, together with Comcast Technology Solutions, are now offering an out-of-the-box solution where we utilize all our best practice learnings,” said Fredrik Andersson, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Accedo. “Together with the innovative D2C solution from Comcast Technology Solutions, we can offer a prescriptive, yet flexible, cloud-based product that will enable a dynamic UX with real-time control, shorter time-to-market, and lower total cost of ownership.”

”Comcast Technology Solutions’ history of innovation is clearly represented in its comprehensive direct-to-consumer portfolio,” said Jason Flick, CEO at You.i TV. “Together we make premium video app design and delivery more accessible and affordable for content owners. Thanks to this partnership, we jointly offer an unprecedented level of design flexibility that offers full control of branded experiences in an out-of-the-box solution."

Comcast Technology Solutions brings the greatest breadth and depth of media distribution, management, and monetization solutions in the industry together in one comprehensive offering.