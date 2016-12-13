Audio Industry Veteran Richard Cabot to Manage AES Standards

New York, NY, December 12, 2016 — The Audio Engineering Society is pleased to announce that Dr. Richard C. Cabot will be assuming the duties of Standards Manager. A former President of the AES, Dr. Cabot has been involved with AES Standards since its early years, having chaired the development of the AES17 standard on digital audio measurement. He was one of the founders of Audio Precision and developed their digital audio measurement technology. In addition to his standards work, Dr. Cabot's company, XFRM, Inc., designs professional audio equipment, consults on Intellectual Property patentability and infringement issues, and evaluates technology to guide companies in their investment decisions. “I look forward to the opportunity to guide AES Standards development going forward,” stated Dr. Cabot, “to build further on the solid foundation of AES standards that have served our industry well. In a rapidly-changing technological landscape, new and evolving standards are crucial to progress."

Mark Yonge, Standards Manager since 2001, has announced his intention to retire after the 2017 AES International Convention in Berlin. “During Mark's 16 years in the post he has expertly shepherded dozens of standards through the process from initial concept to published document,” noted AES Standards Committee Chair Bruce Olson. “Under his guidance, the AES Standards organization has grown to become the premier venue for coordinating technology in the audio field. We sincerely thank Mark for his dedication to the Society’s standards activities. We also have great expectations for Dr. Cabot’s tenure as Standards Manager and are delighted that he has accepted the challenge.” Yonge and Cabot are currently working together to insure a smooth transition. Yonge commented, “It will be a wrench to step aside from the work of audio standards development, but I am delighted that Rich is taking up the task."

The AES Standards Committee is the organization responsible for conducting the standards program of the Audio Engineering Society. Technical standards, information documents and technical reports within the field of professional audio technology include such ubiquitous standards as the two-channel AES3, to multi-channel MADI (AES10), to the promise of AES67 and AES70 to facilitate interoperability in digital audio networking and control. Recommended practice documents range from subjective loudspeaker evaluation, to synchronization of digital audio devices, to restoration and archiving.

Working groups and task groups with a fully international membership are engaged in writing standards covering fields that include numerous topics of specific relevance to professional audio. Membership of any AES standards working group is open to all individuals who are materially and directly affected by the documents that may be issued under the scope of that working group.

Complete information, including scopes of working groups and project status is available at http://www.aes.org/standards. To find out more about the Audio Engineering Society, visit http://www.aes.org.

