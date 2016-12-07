Presteigne Broadcast Hire appoints Adrian Young as COO

Presteigne Broadcast Hire, a leading dry hire and total multi-location production equipment provider, today announced the appointment of Adrian Young as Chief Operating Officer following the company’s recent MBO.

Young comes to Presteigne from 10 years at Gravity Media Group, where he first served as Chief Financial Officer, ascending to Corporate Development Director and, most recently, Commercial Director, responsible for reviewing and assessing all global market development opportunities and presenting strategic execution options for attractive opportunities to the Board.

Young’s skill for identifying key acquisition targets and potential partners is a core attribute that he will continue to expand within his broader role at Presteigne.

Prior to his introduction to broadcast services, Young held senior corporate finance positions of increasing responsibility for a major UK corporate banking, finance, and capital markets firm.

Young holds an MBA from Warwick University and throughout his career has managed numerous contract negotiations, acquisitions, bids, and asset purchases for global facility and production services.

Presteigne CEO, Mike Ransome, said, “Adrian is a central component of our new executive management team. His experience, coupled with the guidance he will deliver in our new existence as the industry’s largest independently owned dry hire company, will provide a dynamic catalyst for taking us forward.”

In Young’s role as COO, he is responsible for all internal operational processes and external business development initiatives for Presteigne Broadcast Hire worldwide.

Young said, “We will build aggressively on the existing success of Presteigne by not only investing in new technologies and ensuring that internal processes are as efficient as they can be, but also look for new ways that a uniquely positioned dry hire company like Presteigne can expand into new markets, and find new applications for its technology within those markets.

“We are backed by great financial partners who will enable us to expand our reach through growth, strategic acquisition, or both, ultimately to the benefit of existing and new customers domestic and abroad. In what is certainly a period of significant change for the industry, we see as a new era of creative expansion, built on a bedrock of more than 25 years of success.”

Young’s appointment is effective immediately.