Wazee Digital Launches Wazee Digital Media Hub

DENVER -- Dec. 6, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced the launch of Wazee Digital Media Hub, the only centralized, web-based system that allows host broadcasters to capture live moments and make them immediately available for global highlights, publishing, and syndication as the event is happening.

"During live events, properties need to be able to distribute iconic moments to various stakeholders in real time in order to boost coverage of the event and share content. But for partners, the process of acquiring the content is inefficient at best, and access and distribution are hampered by the need for media credentials. That's why we created Digital Media Hub," said Mike Arthur, vice president of sports and live events at Wazee Digital. "Its value lies in its ability to capture content once and share it with many. Whether you're granting access to internal stakeholders, global broadcast partners, or corporate sponsors, Digital Media Hub provides a single avenue for hosts to secure and distribute their content in a process that's easier for everyone. This combination of functionality is not available anywhere else."

Digital Media Hub is a web portal that serves as a central access point through which users can acquire, enhance, and distribute media gleaned from live events. Unlike FTP sites, file-hosting services, and "sneakernet" workarounds such as hard drives or thumb drives, Digital Media Hub gives broadcasters administration and permissioning capabilities, while stakeholders get immediate access to broadcast-quality content; enhanced, searchable metadata; preview capabilities; and accelerated, one-click downloading all from one location. These advantages mean broadcast partners can use previously unattainable content -- such as interviews, highlights, promos, transcripts, and photos -- to enhance local coverage of an event. Furthermore, because video is now available for download from a remote location, broadcast partners can reduce the number of credentialed personnel needed on site, thereby reducing travel costs. Decreasing travel is especially beneficial in international broadcast situations.

The online, centralized workflow that Digital Media Hub provides means broadcast facilities can streamline their operations and eliminate separate workflow silos associated with different departments. In addition, Digital Media Hub has robust reporting tools that let host broadcasters track who downloaded what content and when, which helps them understand what content is most important to users.

Digital Media Hub has broad application. For example, a sports broadcaster could provide its Australian broadcast partners with every shot from every Australian athlete during a particular event, enabling those partners to cater their broadcasts to their local fan base. In another application, a broadcaster's corporate partners and sponsors could use Digital Media Hub to access the most important live moments from an event and incorporate them into inspiring advertisements.

In addition to the web-based portal, host broadcasters who use Digital Media Hub for a live event get an on-site Wazee Digital team that handles all uploads, metadata, and user support. Wazee Digital's on-site service integrates directly with the host broadcaster's EVS network to acquire, tag, and upload content to Digital Media Hub.

Wazee Digital Media Hub is available now. More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

