TAG, Harmonic To Showcase Monitoring Integration In VOS360 Media At NAB Show

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems and Harmonic have formed a strategic partnership to highlight the interoperability of TAG's Realtime Media Platform with Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This companies’ collaboration offers broadcasters and content creators real-time visibility and control over their video workflows while unlocking cloud cost savings, they said.

Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS is a comprehensive cloud-native solution that simplifies the creation, management and delivery of high-quality broadcast and streaming channels for linear, live and on-demand content.

By integrating TAG’s Realtime Media Platform, VOS360 Media users gain real-time visualization and deep monitoring across more than 500 parameters ensuring quality of service. The integration enables deep stream analysis from the media essence through template matching and transport, SCTE 35/104 ad insertion verification, advanced multiviewing and precise latency measurement from the VOS360 workflow, they said.

“This partnership provides a complete solution for today’s complex streaming environments,” said Golan Simani, director of cloud and tech operations at TAG. “Integrating our real-time monitoring and multiviewing platform with Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS empowers users with the deep visibility and control needed to provide exceptional quality and maximize revenue.”

At the NAB Show, the companies will demonstrate a complete end-to-end streaming workflow: from live stream ingest through playout, transcoding, packaging, origin and server-side ad insertion to CDN distribution. TAG will monitor and visualize the entire process in real-time, from source to CDN return feed, measuring, analysing and displaying video and latency at each stage.

The demonstration will highlight SCTE-35 marker validation, real-time video visualization and comprehensive latency reporting using TAG’s unified platform. The specific workflow demonstrated will feature SRT cloud uplink and MPEG-DASH/HLS distribution. The cloud-agnostic nature of both TAG and Harmonic’s solutions allows for flexible deployment on any cloud or hybrid infrastructure, the companies said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re thrilled to partner with TAG to further enhance VOS360 Media SaaS with real-time multiviewer capability,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president of products and Americas sales for video business at Harmonic. “This collaboration gives our customers a powerful toolset for real-time stream analysis, visualization and latency monitoring, enabling them to cost effectively deliver outstanding streaming experiences with confidence.”

See TAG Video Systems in 2025 NAB Show booth W1757 and Harmonic in booth W2821.