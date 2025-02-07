TV Azteca Taps WSC Sports To Cut, Publish Digital Sports Content

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY—Spanish-language media conglomerate TV Azteca has inked a two-year deal with WSC Sports for the AI-powered sports content technology provider to enhance the network’s content capabilities to maximize the viewer reach and engagement of its growing sports portfolio.

TV Azteca, which serves Mexico and Latin America, will rely on content solutions from WSC Sports to enhance content automation, vertical video and video push notifications for multiple sports properties, including Liga MX, México Selección Nacional games, Saudi Pro League, Liga Mexicana de Béisbol and Box Azteca, WSC Sports said.

The WSC Sports solution will enable TV Azteca to cut and publish sports content seamlessly, in real time, across all available digital channels. The solution will help TV Azteca increase fan engagement by delivering personalized experiences with their favorite teams and athletes, WSC Sports said.

“We’re excited to join forces with TV Azteca to amplify their incredible portfolio of content,” WSC Sports chief business development officer and co-founder Aviv Arnon said. “From the passion of Liga MX fans to the excitement of Azteca Box, our AI-powered technology will help deliver real-time, dynamic stories to fans across LATAM like never before. This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to empowering broadcasters in the region with cutting-edge tools to engage their audiences.”

Founded in 1993, TV Azteca is one of the largest broadcasters in Latin America and Mexico. Owned by Grupo Salinas, it operates four national networks in Mexico and also owns stations in Guatemala and Honduras. The media conglomerate also owns a share of the Mexican TV rights to the FIFA World Cup, Copa América and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“For [TV] Azteca Deportes, the most important thing is to provide the best services to our community, to deliver the best, clearest and most accurate information,” Azteca Deportes Director Rodolfo Ramírez said. “That is why we have found in WSC the best partner to deliver in time and form all the broadcasting rights we have. We seek excellence and we have found the partner that gives us that confidence and that will help us to continue serving our audiences and our communities with new and fresh content.

“You cannot be the No. 1 sports brand without the right partners and this will be the future of TV Azteca Deportes, delivering first-hand content with the best partners and maintaining our position as the number one brand in the Mexican market,” Ramírez added.

More information is available on the WSC Sports website.

The TV Azteca streaming schedule is available online.