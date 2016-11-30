Arena Television Chooses Barnfind Gear for World’s First 4K IP Trucks

London, UK - Arena Television, known as leaders in innovation for OB trucks, have introduced the world’s first IP-based UHD High Dynamic Range trucks to their fleet and chosen Barnfind gear for their signal distribution.

Arena Television will use BarnOne and BarnMini products, including the new BarnMini-07 CWDM multiplexers, to transport signals from these next generation production trucks to remote positions.

“Barnfind’s BarnOne frame with its built-in CWDM multiplexing and routing, combined with the BarnMini range of fibre converters gave us the flexibility we needed when sending 4K video feeds to commentator positions on OBs,” said Adam Klink, General Engineering Manager. “The ability to mix video, Ethernet and HDMI on a single platform and configure the internal router on the fly was an attractive proposition giving us tremendous flexibility to cope with the ever-changing demands faced on these vehicles” added Klink.

“I am pleased to work with Arena Television and introduce them to the advantages Barnfind equipment will provide for the new trucks in their fleet” said Anil Parmar, VP Sales UK & Ireland. “Adam and the team came to us with on-board design ideas, and as a result, we launched the BarnMini-07, a compact CWDM mux in a small form-factor platform which can be mounted in the BarnMini frame. Working with Arena on this project strengthens our position further as a key vendor in providing solutions for OB requirements, and we look forward to working with the team on future trucks.”

About Arena Television

In an industry dominated by multinationals, we are proud to be British and pay all our taxes in the UK. Arena holds contracts with the nation's major broadcasters to provide coverage of events, music, large studio shows and sport. Arena is a Telegraph 1000 business that has remained in continuous family ownership for approaching 30 years.

Arena operate key contracts with BT Sport for English football including the Premier League & FA Cup; with ITV for England Internationals and Six Nations Rugby and with the BBC for the FA Cup. We also cover shows as diverse as Glastonbury, Springwatch, The Royal Variety, Songs of Praise, Trooping the Colour and Festival of Remembrance.

About Barnfind Technologies Limited

Barnfind Technologies Ltd the U.K.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company’s solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective price point. Barnfind Technologies AS provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology’s award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

For more information contact Anil Parmar, VP Sales UK & Ireland

Email: anil@barnfind.no.

Tel: +44 7917 124 566