SGO Mistika Wins HPA 2016 Engineering Excellence Award

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has honored SGO’s Mistika with the prized 2016 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards at the prestigious HPA Awards gala held on November 17, 2016 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.



The Engineering Excellence Awards were created to spotlight and reward companies and individuals providing services to the professional media content industry for their outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution and/or archiving.



Mistika is a powerful, flexible and complete finishing post-production solution built on years of research, development and production experience, enabling new levels of creative power, performance and workflow efficiency. Mistika is a Hero Suite that provides editing, VFX, color grading, text, paint, audio, S3D, full finishing, and more, in a completely scalable, truly interactive, fully real-time, and totally resolution independent post-production system.



“We are thrilled to have our unique post-production solution Mistika recognized by the HPA and the industry at-large,” said Geoff Mills, managing director at SGO. “To be recognized by the HPA for Engineering Excellence, validates the years of research and development that our team has dedicated — and continues to dedicate — to Mistika to ensure it is the industry's best finishing toolset, ready to work with the most demanding and sophisticated productions.’’



In addition to the Engineering Excellence Awards, the HPA Awards recognized excellence in 12 craft categories that include color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects. SGO congratulates Herb Dow on receiving the HPA 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award and Michelle Munson as recipient of The Charles S. Swartz Award.



