AJA Releases Desktop Software v12.5 for KONA™, Io™ and T-TAP™

Grass Valley -- AJA Video Systems today released Desktop Software v12.5 for its KONA, Io and T-TAP family of video and audio input/output devices.

The v12.5 update adds new support for Apple® Final Cut Pro® X 10.3, Adobe® Creative Cloud® (2017), MXF files, increases streaming capabilities, adds SMPTE 2022-7 support for the KONA IP, and helps enable the latest HDR pipelines. This update enables Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC users working with AJA products to accurately monitor their HDR footage during the editorial process.

New features include:

Support for Final Cut Pro X 10.3

Support for Adobe CC (2017)

Capture and playback support for MXF OP-1A files in AJA Control Room

Capture support for MXF OP1a in Adobe Premiere Pro CC

HDR 10 HDMI infoframe output support in AJA Control Panel for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K

12-bit RGB frame buffer support in AJA Control Room, AJA Control Panel and Adobe Premiere Pro CC for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K, for use in HDR workflows

SMPTE 2022-7 for KONA IP, providing seamless protection switching for broadcast IP pipelines

Wirecast support for KONA IP and Corvid HB-R

“We are committed to meeting the demands of our customers, and we’ve engineered the v12.5 update to include some of our most requested features -- like the ability to read and write DNxHD and DNxHR MXF files,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “This update continues to streamline HDR workflows for customers, while building additional value in our KONA, Io and T-TAP products.”

AJA Desktop Software v12.5 is available today as a free download from AJA’s website: https://www.aja.com/en/support

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high quality, cost effective products to the professional broadcast, video and postproduction markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.