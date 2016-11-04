LED Fresnel with Quiet Passive Cooling

DALLAS – When PrimeTime Lighting Systems set out to develop an LED Fresnel, they started with the basics they knew TV stations valued. The manufacture of broadcast studio lights with the highest build-quality. It also meant developing a passively cooled LED Fresnel that would keep studios quiet. Station engineers and consultants explained the need for a bright and perfectly even wash of light throughout the focus range and a high color rendering index (CRI). And they preferred a product made in the USA.

And, that’s what PrimeTime has accomplished with the GUS 51 LED Fresnel.

Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics that result in an even wash of light, with less than a 2.8% decrease in brightness from center to outer edge through the entire focus range

PrimeTime’s innovative engineering features heat dispersion technology that cools the light passively

Manufactured in the United States with a five year warranty

Super-wide focus range - adjustable from a tight 11° beam angle at full spot to a wide 80° field angle at full flood

Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime said that upon receipt of a GUS 51 LED Fresnel demonstration model, a TV station chief engineer responded quickly with, “I’ll take 50!” Harn explains that the “company has been known for unmatched build-quality, lasting durability and rigorous engineering standards for over 20 years. It’s only logical for PrimeTime to introduce innovative LED products with technology to deliver a bright and silent LED Fresnel to broadcast studios.”

Harn added, "Our LED lights are handcrafted in our Dallas facility with rigorous testing, first-rate materials, and high manufacturing standards. In fact, we stand behind our LEDs with a 5-year warranty."

Designed and built-to-order in Texas, not mass produced across the border, the incredibly bright GUS 51 LED Fresnel is available from PrimeTime dealers, resellers and system integrators.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

